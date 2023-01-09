Gymnastics Gymnastics: Reedsburg edges Waunakee-DeForest co-op plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a close dual match, Reedsburg edged the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op 126.7750 to 120.2750 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home.Bo Everly took third in the all-around competition for Waunakee-DeForest, totaling 32.075. Reedsburg’s Emily Craker placed first in that category with a score of 35.375.Freshman Violet Marx ended up fifth in the all-around at 28.200.Craker finished first in all four events, including the balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and the vault.Everly placed third in the balance beam (8.275), uneven bars (7.3) and the vault (8.2), while also finishing fifth in the floor exercise (8.3).Also for Waunakee-DeForest, Savannah Treinen was fifth in the balance beam (7.825) and the uneven bars (6.775), while also placing fourth in the vault (8.1).In the floor exercise, Brook Yecoshenko wound up fourth with a score of 8.350.Next up for the co-op is a dual meet at home against Sauk Prairie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Game of the week: Norskies, Waunakee renew girls' basketball rivalry Girls basketball: Norskies cruise past Lakeside Lutheran, fall to Waunakee Girls basketball: Norskies rally past Oregon to win Holiday Tournament Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!