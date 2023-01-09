In a close dual match, Reedsburg edged the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op 126.7750 to 120.2750 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home.

Bo Everly took third in the all-around competition for Waunakee-DeForest, totaling 32.075. Reedsburg’s Emily Craker placed first in that category with a score of 35.375.