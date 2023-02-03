The end of the gymnastics regular season is near.
With that in mind, the Waunakee-DeForest co-op has been busy honing their routines for the postseason. Last week, the co-op recognized its seniors at a home meet against Mount Horeb, won by Vikings 137.6750 to 130.3250.
Mount Horeb
Maddie Kremer led the Waunakee-DeForest co-op, winning the vault with a score of 8.9, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and taking first in the all-around, totaling 34.600.
“Tuesday night was a very sentimental night, as we took time to celebrate our amazing seniors,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach for the squad. “Bo Everly, Claire Gilles, Savannah Treinen, and managers Brandon Carlson and Rachael Gorman have provided the team with so much skill, encouragement, and positivity, and it's difficult to imagine the team without them. We thank them for their time and commitment to the team throughout their high school careers.”
There were other highlights.
“Even though Mount Horeb won the dual, Tuesday was a very exciting meet for Waunakee-DeForest, as we scored our highest team score of the season with a 130.325,” said Gamm. “The night was also filled with season-high scores. Addi Blackburn, Bo Everly, Peyton Natzke, and Savannah Treinen all high a season-high score on vault; Abby Chambers, Bo Everly, Brooke Yecoshenko, and Claire Gilles all had a great night on bars; Avery Tourdot, Aynsleigh Hying, Claire Gilles, Marina Cupp, and Violet Marx were steady on beam; and Peyton Natzke and Presley Cupp excelled on floor.”
Kremer was also third in the uneven bars, with an 8.150, and third in the balance beam (8.8), while also taking fourth in the floor exercise (8.750).
Savannah Treinen placed sixth in the balance beam (8.325), fifth in the floor exercise (8.6), eighth in the uneven bars (7.1) and fifth in the vault (8.6). Treinen was third in the all-around with a 32.625, while Everly was fourth with a 32.025.
Monona Grove
Performing on Jan. 27, on the road, the co-op took on Monona Grove.
“It was a busy week of meets, so the girls were definitely tired, but they still showed up ready to perform,” said Gamm. ‘Marina Cupp earned a well-deserved 8.3 on vault, which was her personal highest score on vault. Aynsleigh Hying also had a great night after being asked to step up and compete on varsity bars, scoring a season high of 6.6, scoring a 6.3 on beam, and breaking into the 7s on floor, scoring a 7.0. It was a fun meet, and the girls did a great job cheering each other on, as well as encouraging their opponents.”
Memorial Invite
At an invitational hosted by Madison Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 28, the co-op overcame some missteps to finish strong.
“Despite some unfortunate falls on beam, I was incredibly proud of how the girls persevered and finished the invite strong,” said Gamm. “We ended up fourth in the White division with a 125.25, and that was mostly due to some really strong performances on bars and floor. On bars, Maddie Kremer earned her second highest bar score of the year, scoring an 8.75, and Violet Marx tied her highest bar score with a 6.85.”
There were other shining performances.
“On floor, we saw great routines all around, with Bo Everly scoring an 8.35, Savannah Treinen scoring an 8.4, and Maddie Kremer scoring an 8.7,” said Gamm. “Maddie Kremer came home with a lot of hardware, placing seventh on floor, third on bars, fifth on vault, and tied for third in the all-around with a score of 32.55. Overall, I was incredibly proud of how the girls persevered all the way to the end of a very long and very competitive invite.”