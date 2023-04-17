Hottman paces Norskies at Monona Grove Invite Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 17, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now DeForest's Kaden Zinkle tees off at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday. By Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lincoln Hottman fired a 76 to finish in a five-way tie at Thursday’s Monona Grove Invitational to pace the DeForest boys’ golf team.Hottman drew even with Edgerton’s Cameron Lee, Fort Atkinson’s Kellan Jacobson, Marquette’s Marco Bamrah and Hartford Union’s Mason Waters.Kaden Zinkle was the Norskies’ next best finisher, ending up 32nd with an 80. He tied with seven other golfers, while DeForest’s Camden Goninen carded an 81 – good enough for a four-way tie.Just one shot in back of Goninen, Dylan Bilderback turned in an 82. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Dane County Sheriff's office issues consumer warning over solar company Bicyclist injured in Windsor crash UPDATES: Norskies win slugfest with Baraboo in season baseball opener Cruisin' Vet for Your Pet marks one year of hitting the road to care for local critters Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!