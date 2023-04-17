Zinkle tees off
DeForest's Kaden Zinkle tees off at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday.

 By Calahan Steed

Lincoln Hottman fired a 76 to finish in a five-way tie at Thursday’s Monona Grove Invitational to pace the DeForest boys’ golf team.

Hottman drew even with Edgerton’s Cameron Lee, Fort Atkinson’s Kellan Jacobson, Marquette’s Marco Bamrah and Hartford Union’s Mason Waters.