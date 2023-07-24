The 2023 Summer Scramble was held at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, July 18, and some local golfers took part.

DeForest’s Avery Meek and Brinley Goninen finished fourth overall in the girls’ division, shooting a 6-over par 78. Wauwatosa’s Zoe Gryniewicz and McKenna Nelson took first with a 65, at 7-under par.

  