STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Kenzie Koppenhaver of Kiel High School has been selected as the 2023 Wisconsin recipient of the Spirit of Sport Award presented by the WIAA, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The Spirit of Sport Award program was created by the NFHS and adopted by the WIAA in 2018 in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The award recognizes individuals who exemplify the ideals of the spirit of sport that represent the core mission of education-based athletics.
On Dec. 24, 2021, Koppenhaver was driving to work with her older sister, Jenna. Approximately one mile from home, driving on a road engulfed in heavy fog, their vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The collision resulted in a traumatic brain injury for Kenzie, which left her unconscious and in a coma for two weeks following the accident. Jenna sustained injuries, including a broken pelvis and lacerated spleen.
In Kenzie’s recuperation process once out of the coma, medical personnel began asking questions to gauge her cognitive ability. They noticed when they spoke about sports and soccer, her positive expressions indicated how important her participation in the sport would be in the healing process.
With her participation in the 2022 soccer season in doubt, Koppenhaver focused her energies on getting healthy and playing with her teammates in the spring as a motivating factor, determined to return to school and play for the Raiders.
Following weeks of therapy in the hospital, she gradually began going back to school until she was able to attend on a full-time basis with her sights set on preparation for the first day of soccer practice in March. Prior to the first practice, she was cleared to participate in non-contact drills at practice. As the season began and progressed, she continued to recover and get stronger. On April 7, she returned to competition in the Raiders’ fourth game of the season to play her first game since the accident.
The Raiders, with Kenzie’s story the catalyst and inspiration, experienced its best season in school history with a 22-1-2 record and its first-ever berth in the State Girls Soccer Tournament in 2022. Koppenhaver played in 15 games after receiving All-Eastern Wisconsin/Packerland Conference first team honors as a defender in 2021.
During the summer and fall of 2022, Koppenhaver continued her soccer experience at the club level, experiencing success with her team at the national level.
In addition to Koppenhaver, finalists for Wisconsin’s nomination for the Spirit of Sport Award include Lucy Art of the University School of Milwaukee, Sam Coon of St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Trevor Le-Morrison of Greenfield High School and Carter Morrison of De Forest High School.
As the Wisconsin recipient, Koppenhaver will receive an award sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. She will be presented with the award and recognized at the 2023 WIAA Annual Meeting on April 26.
The NFHS Spirit of Sport Award was started in 2008. Including this year, 14 individuals and three teams have been chosen as national award recipients. Nominations for the award are generated through NFHS member state associations and reviewed by the NFHS National High School Spirit of Sport Award Selection Committee composed of state association staff members. A national winner will be recognized in June at the NFHS Summer Meeting in Seattle, Wash.