Mississippi River sunset

A Mississippi River sunset.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

I was supposed to be on a very simple goose hunt near Burnett for this week's trip, but that changed when my hunting partner told me that there were not any geese coming into the fields that he had permission to hunt. In a matter of hours my plan went from a simple field hunt and staying in his house to loading up my 18.6 War Eagle with decoys, my canoe, sleeping bags, guns and other gear and heading to Ferryville on the Mississippi River to spend two nights living out of my boat.