DeForest’s 2022 Freedom Run was held on Monday, July 4.
Derrick Rufer, from Sun Prairie, won the 10K race in a time of 36:07.14, as DeForest’s Joe Huber placed second in 38:13.85.
Jaren Christianson (Cottage Grove, 28:46.21), Joseph Wangerin (DeForest, 38:56.01) and John Klak (Sun Prairie, 40:02.69) rounded out the 10K top five for the men.
Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen topped the women’s 10K filed, finishing 10th overall in 45:11.77). Grafton’s Amy Swenson was right on her heels, placing 13th overall in 45:15.05.
Other top women’s 10K finishers included DeForest’s Claire Schmidt (46:56.82), who was 17th overall, and Loganville’s Emily Fry (19th overall, 47:56.96), as well as Madison’s Meghan Lubner (49:59.49).
In the 5K run, Gabe Wasserman took first in 16:04.24, while DeForest’s Korbin Eisler was second with a time of 16:59.60. Others in the top five were Columbus’ Griffin Hughland (17:10.03), DeForest’s Matthew VanderMeer (17:13.01), and DeForest’s Lucas Tanner (17:36.56).
Three other DeForest runners finished in the top 10, including Wyatt Parker (seventh, 18:05.86), Elijah Pabon (eighth, 18:17.60) and Rhett Parker (10th, 18:21.52).
Olivia Chellevold raced to 11th overall in 18:22.50 to end up as the top women’s 5K finisher. Middleton’s Kelly Kallien was second in the women’s division, finishing 17th overall in 19:32.27, while Taylor Bussiere took third in 20:42.87 and DeForest’s Erica Bodden was fourth, running to a time of 21:18.14. Fifth among women runners was Madison’s Claire Tipton (21:48.57).
The two top finishers in the Virtual 5K/10K were DeForest’s Peter Hegarty (1:05.00) and Friendship’s Amy Franckowiak (60:02.14).