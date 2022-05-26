Free disc golf at Token Creek on May 28 mberglund mberglund Author email May 26, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Parks and Dane County Parks are offering a permit-free disc golf day on Saturday, May 28 at four local disc golf courses. Each course offers its own unique landscape and features.City of Madison Parks CoursesElver Park (18 holes) - 1250 McKenna BoulevardHiestand Park (18 holes) - 4302 Milwaukee StreetDane County Parks CoursesVallarta-Ast at Token Creek County Park (27 holes) - main entrance is closed for road repaving. Use alternative entrance at 4036 Anderson Road.Capital Springs Recreation Area (18 holes) - 3398 Lake Farm RdSnap a photo of yourself enjoying Free Disc Golf day and tag #madisonparks or #danecountyparks. To access these courses outside of the free day, a daily or annual Disc Golf Permit is required.Learn more about the City of Madison Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: www.cityofmadison.com/parks/discgolf.Learn more about the Dane County Parks Disc Golf program or purchase a permit at: https://www.danecountyparks.com/recreation/disc-golf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Norskies send big contingent to track and field sectionals DeForest's Reierson makes Badger East All-Conference First Team for baseball Norski nine pound Stoughton to halt two-game losing skid DeForest wins boys' golf regional, Hottmann takes second at conference tourney Use alternate entrances for Token Creek County Park Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin