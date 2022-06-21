Full of highlights, surprises, record-breaking achievements and exciting games and matches, it was another wild ride for DeForest sports teams and athletes this past spring.
Fans had plenty of opportunities to cheer on the Norskies, who gave their followers a lot of memories and reasons to feel proud.
Here are the top five DeForest spring sports stories for 2022:
Boys golf goes to state – Surprising almost everyone, except maybe themselves, a youthful and inexperienced DeForest boys golf team bucked the odds and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet. It was a remarkable story, as it was reported that the Norskies became the first team to ever send a starting lineup of five freshmen to state. No other state-qualifying team in any division had ever played more than three freshmen among its first five. The Norskies, given the nickname “The Fab Five,” won the Oregon sectional to make state in a thrilling run with a group consisting of Lincoln Hottmann, Dawson Dregne, Cam Goninen, Kaden Zinkle and Dylan Bilderback. They had only four double bogeys at sectionals and scored a 308 as a team.
Girls track and field team sixth at state – Norski Head Coach Christopher Smith figures the girls' sixth-place finish as a team is the program’s best showing ever at the state meet. DeForest was led by Anna Szepieniec, who finished second in the triple jump by setting a new school record in the event (39 feet, 0.75 inches). She was also the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, with teammate Stacy Kipkoskei ending up in eighth place. In the 100 hurdles, Szepieniec improved on her 2021 showing by taking fourth. Meanwhile, Jocie Pickhardt finished her career by racing to fifth in the 400-meter run, thanks to a strong kick over the final 80 meters. Esther Ekezie also made a splash, running a PR of 26.62 in the 200-meter dash.
Rylan Oberg sets scoring record, girls’ soccer wins regional title – With Rylan Oberg scoring goals at a record-setting pace, the DeForest girls soccer team had a 2022 campaign to remember, as the Norskies won a regional title and capped off a 16-4-1 season. The Norskies placed third in the final Badger East Conference standings with a 5-2 mark in league play. Oberg set a new single-season school scoring record in the process, as DeForest made it all the way to the sectional semifinals, where the Norskies lost to Sauk Prairie 3-1.
Norski boys break school 400-meter relay record – Returning to the state meet for a second time, Caleb Ekezie raced to 10th in the 400-meter run, but it was the boys’ 400-meter relay team that stole headlines earlier in the season, when they established a new school record. Ekezie teamed with Sam Piontek, Bryan Sels and Aydin Kelliher to trim 0.03 seconds off the old mark.
Big win in baseball – Waunakee ended up winning the Badger East Conference title, but DeForest did pin a loss on the rival Warriors’ record with a 4-3 victory in splitting a doubleheader on April 23. Pitchers Alex Winters, Zach Hermanson and Nolan Hawk combined to lock down the Warriors’ hitters. It was one of only seven defeats for Waunakee on the season. It’s always a big deal when the Norskies beat Waunakee.