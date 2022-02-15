The Ice Age Nordic ski teams traveled north to Cable, Wisconsin, for the Wisconsin Nordic Championships. They took part in a weekend of racing against the best skiers in the Midwest and battled sub-zero temperatures.
Skiers woke up to -20 temperatures on Saturday and Sunday and had to wait for them to warm up to a balmy zero before racing. On Saturday, Emily Berger won the 3.1k Classic race by 18 seconds over eventual State Champion Katie Reckinger. The high school girls were paced by Norah Lee, who finished 32nd. Emily Whyte was 35th and Amelia Heider finished 61st in the 6.4k Classical Race. In the boys' race, Todd Niles finished 54th, Nathan Ducat was 82nd and Sam Clepper ended up 92nd.
On Day 2, Berger finished sixth in the skate race and fourth overall at the state meet. Coach Fanney commented, “Emily’s results were incredible for an athlete who just started skiing a year ago.” Teammate Adrienne Bakken finished 43rd, followed by Annabelle Niles in 46th and Ava Berger in 64th.
The Middle School boys were paced by Andrew Berger, who finished 57th overall and was followed by Isaiah Birkrem in 88th and Levi Tonn in 91st.
In the high school skate races, Todd Niles finished 63rd overall, Nathan Ducat took 77th and Sam Clepper was 90th. Teammates Nolan Feasel finished 111th, Troy Niles was 112th and Jonah Barden was 114th, with the Boys Team finishing 15th at state overall.
In the girls' skate race, Norah Lee finished 26th to place 29th overall at state. Coach Fanney again, ”Norah had a great ski season for her senior year and has been one our most consistent skiers over the course of her high school career.” Amelia Heider had a great skate race, finishing 41st and moving up 13 places to 48th overall. Emily Whyte finished 55th overall, followed by Phoenix Peterson (73rd), Alexi Walker (74th), Jordyn Jarvi (86th), Carla Schwitters (88th), Anna Englebert (89th), Audrey Bakken (92nd), Jenna Bakken (93rd), and Jessica Bugielski (95th). The girls' team finished 10th overall.
Lakeland/Minocqua won the girls' state championship while Waukesha Peak Nordic won the boys' division. The ski team will be preparing for the American Birkebeiner and Korteloppet Races in Hayward on Feb. 25-26.