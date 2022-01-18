The Ice Age Nordic girls' team skated by Madison on Tuesday night Jan. 11 in a close race. Norah Lee won the race in 19:20, followed by Emily Berger in third and Amelia Heider in fifth. The Ice Age skiers held on by one point to edge Madison.
Coach Dale Fanney commented, ”Emily Berger won the race for us by holding off the fourth place Madison girl in a photo finish.” Other top Ice Age finishers were Emily Whyte (eighth), Phoenix Peterson (ninth) and Audrey Bakken(10th).
Madison dominated the boys' race, sweeping the top three places before Ice Age skier Todd Niles finished fourth. Sam Clepper finished seventh and Nathan Ducat ninth to round out the Ice Age Boys scoring.
Lapham Loppet, Jan. 15
The ski teams traveled to Lapham Peak State Park to compete in the 11k Lapham Loppet Skate Race on Saturday, Jan. 15. Norah Lee and Sam Clepper led the Ice Age Teams with Lee placing second in the high school girls' skate race and Clepper finishing first in the high school boys' race. Todd Niles and Nathan Ducat finished second and third in the boys' race.
Other medal winners were Amelia Heider (third) and Audrey Bakken (second in Grades 9-10) and Clara Schwitters (third in grades 9-10).
In the exciting Middle School 3.4k Girls skate race, Emily Berger finished second— again in a photo finish, holding off the Peak Nordic third-place finisher by one second. The girls' team finished second. The boys' team featured Andrew Berger (10th), Levi Tonn (11th) and Isaiah Birgrem (13th) and finished second in team scoring behind Peak Nordic.
The ski teams travel to Rhinelander for the biggest races of the season next weekend.