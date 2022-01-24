Marlon Cystrunk, a native of DeForest, and graduate of DeForest Area High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's track and field team during the 2022 season, which begins this Saturday.
Cystrunk, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in general business.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's and women's track and field teams are set to begin the 2022 season, which kicks off this Saturday with the annual Karl Schlender Invitational at Kachel Fieldhouse.
The Warhawk men are coming off a runner-up finish at the 2021 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championship. Last year's indoor season was shortened to five meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW-Whitewater's 2022 indoor season begins with a pair of home events. The team hosts the Karl Schlender Invitational this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. as well as the two-day "Squig" Converse Invitational on Jan. 28-29 at Kachel Fieldhouse.
Following UW-Stevens Point's Big Dawg Invite on Feb. 5, the Warhawks host the Midwest Elite Invitational on Feb. 12. The regular season concludes Feb. 18 at North Central's F. Lee Slick Invitational.
The WIAC Indoor Championship is slated for Feb. 25-26 in Platteville. UW-W will compete in last chance meets on March 4-5 prior to the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will take place March 11-12 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
UW-Whitewater will compete at five outdoor meets, including three at home and two at UW-Platteville. Following the outdoor season-opening Pioneer Opener on April 2, the Warhawks will host the Rex Foster Twilight meet on April 8. Other scheduled meets include the UW-Platteville Invitational on April 15, the Warhawk Invite on April 22-23 and UW-W's annual Drake Alternative Meet on April 29.
The WIAC Outdoor Championships are set for May 6-7 in La Crosse. Following last chance meets on May 13 and May 19, the NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place May 26-28 in Geneva, Ohio.
Five of the Warhawks' six All-WIAC selections from last indoor season are set to return this winter and spring, including 2022 outdoor All-American Christian Patzka (Black Earth, Wis./Wisconsin Heights).
Patzka, the 2021 WIAC Men's Newcomer of the Year for both the indoor and outdoor seasons, finished second in the conference with a time of 8:26.64 in the 3,000-meter run. He went on to place second in both the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000-meter run at the 2021 WIAC Outdoor Championship and finish seventh in the steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championship.
David Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger) was named WIAC Men's Track Performer of the Year for the indoor season after leading the conference in the 3,000-meter run and 5,000-meter run and finishing third in the 1-mile run with a personal record time of 4:13.67. He qualified for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championship in both the 5,000-meter run and 10,000-meter run and was an indoor All-American in the 5K in 2020.
Other returning All-WIAC performers from the 2021 indoor season include Josh Krystosek (Palmyra, Wis./Palmyra-Eagle), Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) and Curtis Pfeil (West Bend, Wis./West). Krystosek finished third in the league in the high jump and went on to earn the conference title and qualify for the NCAA Championship in the event during the outdoor season.
Martin led UW-W in four of five throwing events during the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2021. He placed second in the conference in the weight throw and was an All-American in the same event in 2020.
Pfeil's career-best mark of 23-01.75 (7.05 meters) in the long jump was good for second in the conference. He went on to place among the conference's top eight in both the triple jump and the javelin throw at the WIAC outdoor meet.
Other top returning track performers include Luke Zanis (St. Charles, Ill./North), Justin Krause (Ixonia, Wis./Pewaukee) and Marlon Cystrunk (DeForest, Wis./DeForest). Zanis led the team in the 200-meter dash (23.38) and 400-meter dash (50.77) during the 2021 indoor season and reached the podium at the WIAC Outdoor Championship in the 400.
Krause paced UW-Whitewater in the 800-meter run with his career-best 1:55.63. He finished as WIAC runner-up during the outdoor season in the 1,500-meter run and just missed out on the national meet with his PR of 3:51.17.
Cystrunk posted the team's top result in the 60-meter hurdles with a career-best 8.52.
Krause and fellow returners Andrew Lohse (Dixon, Ill./Dixon) and Sam Uhrich (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) were three-fourths of the team's top performing 4x400-meter relay during the indoor campaign. Zanis, Will Kaashagen (Cambridge, Wis./Cambridge) and Zach Miller (Saukville, Wis./Port Washington) were part of the team's top 4x4 group during the outdoor season.
Jack McGinn (Madison, Wis./McFarland) led the Warhawks in multi-events in 2021, including a PR of 3,821 in the heptathlon during the indoor season.
Other returning conference placers from last outdoor season not previously mentioned include Gunner Schlender (Brillion, Wis./Brillion), Landon Keefover (Antioch, Ill./Antioch), Victor Rinaldi (Medford, Wis./Medford) and Shelvin Garrett II (Beloit, Wis./Memorial).
Garrett qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championship in the triple jump after recording a PR of 47-10.00 (14.58 meters) during the regular season. He joined Rinaldi on the team's top 4x100-meter relay, which finished second at the conference meet and 11th overall at the national meet.
Schlender, who joined Fassbender and Patzka as All-America honorees at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run at the 2021 WIAC Outdoor Championship. Keefover finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at last spring's outdoor conference meet and owns a career-best time of 8.23 in the indoor 60-meter hurdles.
Captains for the 2022 UW-Whitewater men include Keefover, Krause, Martin, Pfeil and long sprinter Marc Gillespie (Antioch, Ill./Antioch).