The Ice Age Nordic ski teams wrapped up the ski season this week with a Biathlon Sprint race at Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton and The Great Bear Chase in Calumet, Michigan.
Twenty-two skiers entered the 3.5k Biathlon Sprint with Todd Niles winning the high school boys' event in 12:48 over Arlo Waisman of Madison and teammate Sam Clepper, who placed third. Each skier skated a 1.2k loop followed by shooting at five targets. For each target missed, the skier then skates a 75-meter penalty loop. This is repeated again and finishes with a final sprint.
Lodi’s Norah Lee won the girls' division, hitting nine out of 10 targets. Teammates Amelia Heider and Emily Whyte finished second and fourth, respectively. Ice Age skier Carla Schwitters was another racer who hit nine out of 10 targets and finished fifth.
In the middle school divisions, Emily Berger won the middle school girls' race with sister Ava placing second. In the boys' race, Andrew Berger finished second behind Madison’s Evan Baker. Levi Tonn and teammate Isaiah Birkrem finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Mark Gilles finished with the best shooting record of eight out of 10 shoots, placing eighth.
On Saturday March 12, the Ice Age team wrapped up its season at the Great Bear Chase with marathon races in Calumet. Amelia Heider finished her first 50-kilometer Classical race in 4:56.
“Snow conditions were brutally slow with new snow, temperatures at 2’F and wind chill. Finishing a marathon in those conditions takes a lot of mental toughness,” commented Coach Dale Fanney. Carla Schwitters completed her first 25k Skate event, while Phoenix Peterson, Emily Whyte and Sam Clepper all completed 25k distance events. Senior Nathan Ducat took third place overall in the high school boys' division with a time of 1:40.
There is nearly 300 inches of snow in Houghton, Michigan, as the skiers returned home to spring and bare ground in southern Wisconsin.