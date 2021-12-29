It was a topsy-turvy year for local sports in 2021, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seasons that usually started in the fall were pushed to the spring, while winter sports got off to a late start or had their 2021 campaigns shortened. Fans, coaches and athletes, as well as their families and school administrators, had to adapt to changing circumstances.
Through it all, everyone persevered, and in many instances, DeForest teams and individual athletes thrived. They even made history in some cases.
Here are the top 10 local sports stories of 2021:
Aaron Mack era begins for DeForest football
With no football in the fall of 2020, the start of Aaron Mack’s tenure as the Norskies’ head coach had to wait until the spring alternate season.
His first game took place in March, as DeForest crushed Janesville Craig 56-7. The Norskies’ 19-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to rival Waunakee.
However, they closed out the alternate spring season by winning a wild 59-40 affair in a rematch of the 2019 state championship game against Menasha.
Things returned to some semblance of normalcy in the fall, when DeForest returned to the field. They finished the autumn campaign 9-2, losing 29-25 to Menomonie in Level 2 of the Division 2 playoffs and ending up second in the Badger East Conference.
Also of note, DeForest’s Evan Oberg was named the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Badger Large Conference.
Norski boys’ basketball team goes to state
DeForest went from not knowing if there was going to be a season to reaching the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, which took place in Oshkosh at the Menominee Nation Arena.
Incredibly, the Norskies played 17 road games in 40 days en route to their second appearance ever at state. It was their first time in Division 1.
Finishing with a record of 16-6, DeForest lost to Kimberly in the state semifinals 63-42.
The season didn’t get underway until January. The Norskies had to play all their games outside of Dane County. Their sectional semifinal game against Janesville Parker came down to the wire, with the Norskies escaping with a 69-67 win. They knocked off Arrowhead 77-69 to advance to state.
Max Weisbrod had a strong season, averaging 18.3 points per game. He was a third-team all-state selection and signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Northern Michigan University.
Tracks teams make history
Anna Szepieniec earned the second state individual state title in school history, taking first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.61. She almost won the triple jump with a 37’4” leap, while also placing seventh in the 100 hurdles.
Her efforts helped the Norski girls finish 12th as a team with 20 points.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams sent the most athletes to state in program history. Caleb Ekezie was the highest-placing boys’ performer, taking 15th in the 400 run.
Furthermore, Ferris Wolf, Deven Magli and Oliver Vandehey became the first Norski athletes to compete at state in three different sports.
Hemauer make third trip to state wrestling
It was tougher than ever to make it to state wrestling individually in 2021. It didn’t matter to DeForest 170-pounder Brody Hemauer.
With the number of state qualifiers cut in half, Hemauer still punched his ticket to state for a third time, running a gauntlet at the Mukwonago Sectional. There were six ranked wrestlers in his division. Hemauer managed to place second, after enduring his first loss of the season.
At state, Hemauer became the second DeForest wrestler ever to make it to the state finals. The only other Norski to do so was his brother, Jackson.
After finishing fourth at 160 pounds the prior year, Brody Hemauer lost in overtime in the championship match, settling for second place at 170.
In related news, Jackson Hemauer, who graduated from DeForest High School in 2016, made his second trip to the NCAA Division 1 National Championships after reaching the Big 12 Conference finals. Jackson became just the third Northern Colorado wrestler ever to advance to the conference finals since the program gained membership in the Big 12.
Baseball milestone
After claiming a share of the Badger North Conference title – its first since 2016 – with 2-0 shutout of Sauk Prairie, the DeForest baseball team gave coach Harold Olson his 300th win.
With an 11-3 record in Badger North play, the Norskies split the conference championship with Waunakee, despite winning both games against the Warriors.
To close the season, DeForest swept a doubleheader with Stevens Point. In winning the first game, the Norskies earned Olson his milestone.
Unfortunately, DeForest’s season ended in regionals, as the Norskies lost to Middleton.
Soccer savants
Both the DeForest boys’ and girls’ soccer teams had successful seasons, with the Lady Norskies finishing the regular season 11-2-1 and taking third in a tough Badger North Conference with a 5-2 mark.
DeForest was highly regarded, with the Norskies earning a second seed in the postseason. They advanced to sectionals, where top-seeded Oregon ended their season for the second year in a row.
Of their three losses, two came at the hands of teams that reached the state tournament.
In similar fashion, the Norski boys ended up third in the reconfigured Badger East. Despite tying eventual champion Waunakee during the regular season, DeForest was kept out of the inaugural conference title match.
In the consolation game, the Norskies downed Fort Atkinson 4-1. They finished the regular season 11-2-3, with a 7-0-1 mark in Badger East play. DeForest went to win the regional championship, edging Sauk Prairie 1-0. The Norskies’ postseason run was halted by Oregon in sectionals on a rainy night.
What an ending
DeForest graduate Logan Michaels picked the perfect time to hit his first home run of the season for the University of Virginia baseball team.
Michaels went deep for the Cavaliers in a 6-0 win over Tennessee in the College World Series, with his dad Jeff watching from the stands on Father’s Day.
In his final season for the Cavaliers, Michaels batted .252. He also had 32 runs, 20 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run during the year. He helped the Cavaliers make their fifth appearance in the College World Series.
That magical home run earned Michaels the attention of ESPN and national sports media.
Cross country clean sweep
Nobody could touch the DeForest cross country teams at the Badger East Conference meet.
Both the girls and boys won the team championships, with the Lady Norskies topping the field with 54 points. They were led by Rylan Oberg and Lydia Bauer, who placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Then, it was the boys’ turn, as DeForest won the boys’ team meet with 31 points. Isaiah Bauer finished second individually, as teammate Jackson Grabowski took third.
Joy turned to disappointment for the Norski boys, as they missed out on a return trip to state as a team by one point.
Rylan Oberg and Isaiah Bauer qualified for the state meet, with Oberg finishing 26th and Bauer ended up 65th.
New look for the Badger Conference
The Badger Conference moved to an East/West configuration, creating Large and Small Conferences for football only.
The new alignment folded in former Big 8 schools Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker, who joined the Badger Large with DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon and Watertown, with the Badger Small including Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton. Monroe and Edgewood moved out of the Badger Conference in football to play in the Rock Valley Conference.
Pickarts goes to the Hall of Fame
Former DeForest girls’ basketball head coach Doug Pickarts was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He has had stints at Madison La Follette, DeForest and Barneveld, and he is currently the head girls basketball coach at Marshall.
For 26 years, Pickart headed up the Norski girls’ basketball program, compiling a 394-211 record. DeForest won 10 Badger Conference championship under Pickart and made an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2002. The Norskies went on to make three more with Pickart in charge, leading them to their first win at state in program history – a 39-37 victory in the D1 quarterfinals over Oshkosh West.