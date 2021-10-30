Senior Evan Oberg was named the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Badger-Large Conference, as voted on by all coaches within the conference. Oberg plays guard on offense and is a down lineman on defense.
Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene was selected as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, while Warriors linebacker Kaden Hooker was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Oberg had 28 tackles — 19 solo — with six tackles for a less and one sack on defense this year for the Norskies.
Teammates joining him on first team offense are senior receiver Max Weisbrod, senior center Cole Thennes, and junior running back Cale Drinka. Weisbrod had 29 catches for 356 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Drinka ran for 999 yards on 118 carries and nine scores in the regular season.
Alongside Oberg on first team defense is senior edge rusher Ryan Buschmann, senior linebacker Kase Reierson, senior defensive back Logan Engeseth and senior punter Tyler Ebel.
Buschmann had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Reierson finished the regular season with 60 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. Engeseth had 39 tackles, four interceptions — two returned for a score — and two fumble recoveries. Ebel had 30 punts in the regular season for a 41.9 average, with 12 landing inside the 20-yard line.
On second team offense for DeForest is senior tight end Nolan Hawk, senior receiver Aydin Kelliher, senior tackle Tyler Ebel, junior quarterback Mason Keyes and senior kicker Tyler Tisch. Offensive honorable mentions for the Norskies went to junior receiver Brody Hartig and junior linemen James Wickus and Ryan Horne.
On second team defense is senior edge rusher Alex Winters, and senior defensive backs Deven Magli and Tim Frederickson. Defensive honorable mentions for DeForest went to senior down lineman Luke Castillo and senior defensive back Aydin Kelliher.