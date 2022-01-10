Entering last week, the Cap City girls hockey team was in need of some points. Locked in a battle in the middle of the Badger Conference standings, a tremendous opportunity against the Stoughton Icebergs loomed, followed by a non-conference matchup with the Fox Cities Stars later in the week.
The Cougars took care of business on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a 2-1 win over the Icebergs to gain some important footing in the Badger Conference standings. They followed that up with a 9-1 loss to Fox Cities on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Cap City entered its matchup with the Icebergs with a 3-2-0 record, right in the middle of the pack with six points. The Icebergs were just above them, toting a 4-1 record with eight points. It was a massive opportunity for the Cougars to bump themselves up in the conference.
Early on, neither team could secure an advantage. The two teams battled, but no puck found the back of the net as the first period came to a close with zeroes on the scoreboard for both sides. The Cap City attack was handcuffed by two minor penalties, giving Stoughton four minutes of power play. As a result, the Icebergs fired off five more shots than the Cougars in the period.
The shooting average evened out as Cap City avoided the box in the second period, but it was Stoughton that struck first. Assisted by Avery Gerothanas and Arianna Stroede, Stoughton’s Addy Milota scored midway through the second period to give the Icebergs a 1-0 advantage.
The second half came to a close with Stoughton retaining that 1-0 lead. With the opportunity for a rise in the conference standings potentially slipping away, he Cougars didn’t waver. Instead, they got to work.
Just under two minutes into the third period, Cap City tied it up. The equalizing goal came from the stick of sophomore defender Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie), assisted by junior forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie).
With the Iceberg’s advantage erased, Cap City kept pushing. Just over a minute after the equalizing goal, the Cougars netted another to take a 2-1 lead. This time, the shot came from sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie), assisted by sophomore Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie).
There would be no erasing this lead. Cap City held strong for the remainder of the third period, stepping up defensively to maintain the 2-1 advantage all the way through the final buzzer. Cap City goaltender, junior Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) was outstanding once again, saving 26 of the 27 shots on the day for a save percentage of 96%.
With a conference win in hand, Cap City traveled to Fox Cities for a non-conference matchup with the Stars on Thursday, Jan. 8. It proved to be a tough matchup. The Stars outshot the Cougars 32-11 and emerged with a 9-1 victory on their home ice.
Fox Cities’ Grace Rentmeester was the star of the show, netting three goals and tallying an assist. McKayla Zilisch had quite the day as well, scoring two goals and adding three assists.
The game was just a 1-0 advantage for Fox Cities at the end of the first period. The shots favored the Stars, but only by a 9-4 margain. The Cougars were holding up well defensively and were entirely in the game.
It was obvious Fox Cities made some adjustments during the break as the Stars came out shooting in the second period, scoring five goals to take a 6-0 lead heading into the final period.
Sanderfoot netted the lone goal for Cap City to kick off the third period, unassisted. Fox Cities wouldn’t allow the comeback, netting three more goals to bring the game to its final total of 9-1. Fox Cities’ goaltender, Ella Sciborski, was exceptional, saving 10 of the 11 shots for a save percentage of 91%.
Next up, the Cougars will return to conference play with a trip to Viroqua on Tuesday, Jan. 11. This is another great opportunity for the Cougars to improve their standings in the conference as Viroqua is tied for 1st place currently with 10 points on the year. Following that, the Cougard will host Beaver Dam at the Mandt Community Center on Friday, Jan. 14.
--
CAP CITY 2, STOUGHTON 1
Goals- Cap City: Brooke Ayres, Kaitlyn Nelson. Stoughton: Addy Milota.
Assists- Cap City: Keegan Sanderfoot, Marli Davenport. Stoughton: Arianna Stroede, Avery Gerothanas.
Goaltending- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (26 saves on 27 shots for a save percentage of 96%). Stoughton: Aven Gruner (24 saves on 26 shots for a save percentage of 92%).
--
FOX CITIES 9, CAP CITY 1
Goals- Cap City: Keegan Sanderfoot. Fox Cities: Grace Rentmeester (3), McKayla Zilisch (2), Brynn Pattern, Gwen Gillard, Maleiyah Streck, Julia Lindermann.
Assists- Cap City: None. Fox Cities: Zilisch (3), Lindermann (2), Lily Schmear (2), Megan Tesky, Gillard, Rentmeester, Talia Bellotti, Parker Beyer, Izze Murphy.
Goaltending- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (23 saves on 32 shots for a save percentage of 72%). Fox Cities: Ella Sciborski (10 saves on 11 shots for a save percentage of 91%).