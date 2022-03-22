Those in the know are expecting big things from the 2022 DeForest baseball team.
Baseball Wisconsin’s preseason rankings have the Norskies listed among the Division 1 teams worthy of honorable mention.
Now in the reconfigured Badger East Conference, DeForest will have its hands full, though. That’s because Milton resides there as well.
“I can’t honestly predict how we will finish this season,” Norski Head Coach Harold Olson, now in his 23rd season as DeForest’s skipper. “All I know is that the Badger Conference athletic directors and principals decided to change the makeup of the conference and placed us in a Badger East Conference that provides new competition for us, albeit great baseball programs. We will do our best to represent our school and community. We will also do our best to be as competitive as possible in the Badger East.”
A year ago, the Norskies ended up third in the Badger North with a 5-2 record. DeForest went 10-3 overall.
Five starters return from that team, as the Norksies are expected to knock the ball around all over the yard.
“Our team is expected to hit the ball very well,” said Olson. “Many of our players return from last year with high expectations of run production. They include seniors Josh Jansen (P-OF, .320), Logan Engeseth (P-IF, .362), Nolan Hawk (P-OF, .315), and Ryan Buschmann (P-IF, .304). Our returning heavy hitter from the junior class is Brogan Hicks (P-OF, .485). These players are sure to play a big role in our offensive lineup this season.”
Out in the field, the Norskies will flash some leather.
“We are also expected to be a good fielding team,” said Olson. “Most of our players are multi-sport athletes that have experienced what it means to compete for a position on a varsity team. That helped develop some extremely athletic baseball players.”
As an example, Olson noted how deep DeForest is at catcher, with seniors Kase Reierson and Gabe Kennedy and junior Easton Snow. Olson said each is capable of limiting an opponent’s running game.
Among the returning infielders for DeForest are seniors Ryan Buschmann, Logan Engeseth, and Gabe Kennedy, and juniors Rhett Parker and Parker Holmes. Outfielders back for the Norskies include seniors Nolan Hawk, Josh Jansen, Kellen Grall, and junior Brogan Hicks.
Newcomers who could help out on defense are juniors NJ Delmore, Connor Schwartz, Nick Gradel, Zach Hermansen, Brandon Holford, and Quintin Thielbar.
The biggest question mark for the Norskies is pitching. DeForest returns only 20% of its innings pitched from last season.
“We will certainly need to find depth in both starting pitching and relief efforts,” said Olson. “Our top returning pitchers are seniors Josh Jansen and Kellen Grall. Both gained solid experience last season and will be relied upon to set the standard for our younger pitchers. We will need ‘all hands on deck’ this season to develop pitching depth as the season unfolds.”
While Olson’s crystal ball is a little foggy, preventing him from knowing with any kind of certainty where DeForest will finish in the Badger East, he knows Milton will be tough to beat.
Baseball Wisconsin has Milton sitting fourth in its preseason outlook.
“Milton is hands down the favorite to win the conference,” said Olson. “In my opinion, they would be the favorite to win the Badger West and Big Eight conferences. They boast a lineup that is overflowing with talent including senior transfer, and the state’s top prospect, Gavin Kilen.”
Watertown is also loaded.
“Watertown is another powerhouse that will show off a talented group of experienced veterans,” said Olson. “Andy Cashin runs a great program, and they will roll over teams that aren’t ready to play on a given day.”
Waunakee is an interesting team, as Micah Thingvold, a longtime assistant coach for the Warriors, replaces the retired Spencer Lee. Olson figures Thingvold will “keep the bar set high for his program.”
As for the rest of the conference, Olson said Nate Wilke’s Beaver Dam team will “bring forth a really athletic and talented group that are experienced and should also make the conference a tough-go for other teams.”
Olson also warns not to count out Kevin Connor’s Monona Grove, as the Silver Eagles barely missed out on a Badger South Conference title last season.
“Fort Atkinson will be long on pitching and solid with hitting as they just missed out on a second-place finish last season in the Badger South,” said Olson. “(Head Coach) Andy Schwantes knows the importance of pitching and his staff will keep opponents from putting up big numbers this season. Stoughton is working to turn things around from a tough season that saw the ball bounce the other way in game after game.”
Olson said Stoughton’s Head Coach Jeremy Dunnihoo knows that if his squad can give him some good victories early, that could cause trouble for other teams.
DeForest will make things difficult for the opposition, too.