featured hot Saturday's baseball scrimmage at Carthage College cancelled plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The varsity baseball scrimmage originally scheduled for Saturday at Carthage College that included DeForest has been cancelled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Norskies look to challenge Milton for Badger East Conference baseball crown Halderson sentenced to life without parole for killing parents In annual winter effort, volunteers help prep, and then sow seeds at Dane County parks Four Norski football players nab WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards DeForest's Weisbrod makes WBCA All-State Division 2 First Team for boys' basketball Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!