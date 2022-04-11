After a season-opening 8-6 win over Portage on Tuesday, April 5, the DeForest baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Stevens Point (SPASH) on Saturday, April 9.
Off to a 1-2 start, the Norskies lost by scores of 11-1 and 7-3 to SPASH, with both games played at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. DeForest was originally scheduled to host a triangular with SPASH and Madison East. That was cancelled, and the Norskies traveled up to Mauston to take on the Panthers.
The Norskies were slated to host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 12, with a road game at Reedsburg scheduled for Thursday, April 14. On Friday, April 15, they host Baraboo in a makeup game that was postponed from April 7.
Against Portage, DeForest was down 5-4 heading into the top of the seventh inning, but Nolan Hawk put the Norskies on top with a two-run single.
It was a back-and-forth game in the late innings. Trailing 3-2 going into the sixth, DeForest plated two runs to go up 4-3. Portage scored a pair of runs in its half of the sixth to take the lead back.
However, DeForest erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh to surge ahead. Portage got one back in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it.
Josh Jansen started on the mound for the Norskies, going three innings. He allowed three runs on one hit and struck out five, but Kase Reierson ended up getting the win, tossing two-thirds of an inning, with one strikeout. He did not allow a run or a hit.
The bullpen came through for DeForest, as Parker Holmes, Rhett Parker and Easton Snow all combined to keep DeForest in it. Parker got the save, recording the last two outs.
The Norskies racked up nine hits, with Hawk, NJ Delmore and Snow all collecting two hits.
Stevens Point 7, DeForest 3; Stevens Point 11, DeForest 1
In the opening game on Saturday, the Norskies got down 5-0, before trimming the deficit to 5-3. They wouldn’t get any closer, despite pounding out 12 hits in a 7-3 loss.
Logan Engeseth led the way for DeForest with three hits, while Zach Hermansen pitched five innings in the loss, fanning five Panther batters. Jansen and Ryan Buschmann also had multiple hits.
Reierson fielded six chances in the field.
Defensively, DeForest struggled in the second game, committing four errors. The bats also went cold, as the Norskies had only three hits.
DeForest found itself down 4-0 in the first inning, as SPASH broke it open with seven runs in the fourth.
Kellen Grall pitched three innings for the Norskies, with two strikeouts. Grall was saddled with the loss.
Delmore, Hawk and Parker all had hits for DeForest.