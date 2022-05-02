Neither team got the upper hand in a home-and-home series between the DeForest baseball team and Watertown last week. The two teams split a pair of Badger East games.
Nolan Hawk’s sacrifice fly lifted the Norskies to an 8-7 win at home over the Goslings on Tuesday, April 26, as the Norskies dug their way out of an early 4-0 hole to take the seesaw affair.
DeForest outhit Watertown 13-8, but the Norskies’ defense was sloppy, resulting in six errors.
A four-run inning was the key for DeForest, with Logan Engeseth, Josh Jansen and NJ Delmore all knocking in runs.
On the mound, Hawk got the win, throwing two innings and giving up a pair of runs on two hits. Zach Hermansen came out of the bullpen to toss three innings of relief, with starter Kellen Grall battling through three innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out two.
Four players had multiple-hit games for the Norskies, as Brogan Hicks and Gabe Kennedy collected three hits apiece. Engeseth and Ryan Buschmann also had multiple hits for DeForest.
Two days later, the Norskies traveled to Watertown and the Goslings blew open a 4-3 game with a nine-run fifth inning to take a 13-3 victory at Washington Park.
The Norskies took an early lead, when a Kase Reierson groundout plated the first run of the game. Watertown responded with a four-run second inning.
Josh Jansen took the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits over three innings, while fanning three batters. DeForest had eight hits, with Delmore and Kennedy collecting two hits apiece. The Norskies (5-6 overall, 5-4 in Badger East play) had a clean game defensively, committing no errors. Kyle Ugalde handled all six chances in the field flawlessly.
DeForest was scheduled to host Milton on Tuesday, May 3, before returning home to welcome Stoughton on Wednesday, May 4, and traveling to Mount Horeb on Friday, May 6.