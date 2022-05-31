The DeForest baseball team doubled up Madison Memorial 6-3 on Monday, May 23, to improve to 11-13 overall, heading into the playoffs.
“Closing the regular season on a high note is always important as our team transitions into postseason play, and a writer couldn't have scripted the outcome any better,” said Norski Head Coach Harold Olson.
Olson added that the team “took a businesslike approach to the game and grinded out” a win.
Scoring two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh to overcome Memorial, as starting pitcher Josh Jansen got the win. He gave up just three hits and one run over three innings, fanning three and walking one. Zach Hermanen and Gabe Reyes teamed up out of the bullpen to close it out.
“Josh Jansen was calm, cool, and collected on the mound and only surrendered one unearned run through the first three innings,” said Olson. “Gabe Reyes and Zach Hermansen followed Jansen's lead by only allowing two runs to score the rest of the way, both unearned.”
DeForest racked up 14 hits on the day, with Kase Reierson, NJ Delmore, Jansen, Brogan Hicks and Cullen Kirchberg all collected multiple hits.
“The other big highlight of the game was the offensive power that our team displayed,” said Olson. “We racked up fourteen hits against some pretty solid pitching. Kase Reierson, Josh Jansen, NJ Delmore, Brogan Hicks, and Cullen Kirchberg each had multiple hits that led to six runs. If the boys can keep up that kind of offense heading into our matchup versus Madison West, we could be in for a fun game.”
The Norskies (8-7 in Badger East Conference play) were slated to start postseason play on Tuesday, May 31, at Madison West.