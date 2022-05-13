featured hot DeForest nine loses to league-leading Milton By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An early six-run deficit was too much for the DeForest baseball team to overcome on Thursday, May 12, in a 6-4 loss to Badger East Conference-leading Milton.The Red Hawks scored all six of their runs in the second inning and outhit the Norskies 9-5, as DeForest committed five errors.A late Norski rally in the seventh plated two runs and pulled DeForest to within two runs of Milton, but the comeback fell short.NJ Delmore, Josh Jansen, Nolan Hawk and Cullen Kirchberg all had RBIs for DeForest.Jansen started on the mound for the Norskies, going two innings and striking out three, while allowing four hits and six runs. Parker Holmes came out of the bullpen to throw five innings of relief.At the plate, Kase Reierson went 2-for-3. With the loss, DeForest falls to 8-9 overall, with a 7-5 mark in Badger East play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp Salon K&S plans Friday open house The smile that launched a triathlon Divas on a Dime: The Iron-Clad Secret to the Best Pizza at Home ACLU supports Cedarburg ruling Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!