An early six-run deficit was too much for the DeForest baseball team to overcome on Thursday, May 12, in a 6-4 loss to Badger East Conference-leading Milton.

The Red Hawks scored all six of their runs in the second inning and outhit the Norskies 9-5, as DeForest committed five errors.

A late Norski rally in the seventh plated two runs and pulled DeForest to within two runs of Milton, but the comeback fell short.

NJ Delmore, Josh Jansen, Nolan Hawk and Cullen Kirchberg all had RBIs for DeForest.

Jansen started on the mound for the Norskies, going two innings and striking out three, while allowing four hits and six runs. Parker Holmes came out of the bullpen to throw five innings of relief.

At the plate, Kase Reierson went 2-for-3. With the loss, DeForest falls to 8-9 overall, with a 7-5 mark in Badger East play.