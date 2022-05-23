Stoughton picked the wrong day to tangle with the DeForest baseball team.
After two straight defeats, the Norskies pummeled the Vikings 16-2 Friday, May 20, on Senior Night.
“An angry team decided to end a tough week by putting on a fireworks’ show with the bats,” said DeForest Head Coach Harold Olson.
The Norskies (10-13 overall, 7-7 in Badger East Conference play) wasted no time putting Stoughton away, plating nine runs in the first inning.
Kase Reierson had a huge day, with four hits and six RBI. He singled and doubled in the first frame, as he, Kyle Ugalde, Alex Winters, Logan Engeseth and Cullen Kirchberg all drove in runs in the opening inning.
Reierson also homered in the third inning, supporting starting pitcher Kellen Grall, who went four innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Grall struck out four batters. Coming out of the bullpen, Winters threw an inning.
The Norskies battered Stoughton pitching with 12 hits, as Reierson, Josh Jansen and Kirchberg all had multiple-hit games.
On Monday, May 16, DeForest fell behind 5-0 in the first inning en route to a 6-3 loss.
“Reedsburg's strong pitching kept our bats at bay,” said Olson. “Our offense really struggled getting the barrel on the ball. We struck out 12 times and had only five hits. The boys made it interesting in the seventh inning by scoring three runs without registering an out, highlighted by a Kase Reierson two-RBI double, but we ended up going down in order to end the game.”
Buschman and Reierson had big hits for DeForest in seventh, with Reierson recording a double.
Kircheberg, Hicks, Engeseth, Delmore and Reierson each had a hit for the Norskies, as Gabe Reyes took the loss on the mound, going six innings and allowing six runs on seven hits. Reyes struck out one.
A day later, the Norskies’ late rally fell short in a 7-6 loss to Monona Grove. DeForest plated four runs in the sixth inning.
“We dug ourselves a hole again and found ourselves down 2-7 after five innings,” said Olson. “The bats came alive in the sixth innings as we clawed our way back to a 6-7 deficit on RBI doubles by Nolan Hawk and Cullen Kirchberg and an RBI single by Rhett Parker but ended up leaving runners in scoring position in the seventh inning to end the game.”
Kirchberg and Reierson both had two hits, as Kirchberg drove in two runs.
DeForest will travel to Oregon on Thursday, May 26, before beginning postseason play on Tuesday, May 31, against No. 7 seed Madison West at Mansfield Stadium.
Olson said DeForest earned a No. 10 seed with their overall 10-13 season record. The winner of the DeForest-Madison West game travels to No. 2 Verona for a regional final game on Thursday, June 2.