It took all of two days for the DeForest baseball team to get even.
In a seesaw affair on Thursday, April 21, the DeForest baseball team plated two runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead and held on to beat Beaver Dam at home in a Badger East Conference game.
Nolan Hawk hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in the winning run.
The Golden Beavers took an early three-run advantage in the first inning but DeForest put a run on the board in its half of the frame.
Batting in the third inning, the Norskies surged ahead, scoring three runs. A single by NJ Delmore and a sacrifice fly by Kase Reierson were responsible for the scoring.
Three pitchers combined to get DeForest the victory, as Easton Snow got the win, going two and a third innings in relief of starter Kellen Grall. Snow struck out one and walked one, as Reierson notched a save by getting the final three outs.
As the starter, Grall lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on four hits and fanning two.
At the plate, Reierson went 3-for-3 to pace DeForest offensively. Beaver Dam committed four errors.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Golden Beavers jumped on top early and didn’t look back in a 14-4 victory, erupting for six runs in the first inning. They tacked on six more in the sixth inning.
DeForest collected seven hits in the loss, with Nolan Hawk and Brogan Hicks getting two hits apiece.
Zach Hermansen was saddled with the loss for the Norskies, who are scheduled to host Waunakee in a doubleheader on Saturday. DeForest is now 3-4 overall on the season, with a 3-2 mark in Badger East Conference play.