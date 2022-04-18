Ryan Buschmann collected three hits and Logan Engeseth drove in two runs as the DeForest baseball team roughed up Sauk Prairie 12-6 on Tuesday, April 12, on the road.
Josh Jansen, Parker Holmes and Nolan Hawk combined to pitch the Norskies to victory, as Jansen and Holmes both went three innings. Jansen struck out four for DeForest (2-3 overall, 1-2 in the Badger East), but Holmes got the win.
The fifth inning is when the Norskies took control. Behind 6-5, DeForest got a two-run double by Holmes on a full count. Before the frame was over, the Norskies plated six runs. They added another in the sixth for insurance.
Engeseth homered for DeForest in the second inning, while Buschmann went 3-for-4 at the dish.
At home on Friday, April 15, the Norskies found themselves trailing 6-0 after two innings and ended up losing to Baraboo 10-4. DeForest outhit the Thunderbirds six to five, but the Norskies struggled defensively, committing six errors.
Jansen, Alex Winters and Brandon Holford all drove in runs in the sixth inning for DeForest, as Jansen and Engeseth had two hits apiece for the Norskies.
Rhett Parker was saddled with the loss for DeForest. The Norskies were slated to play at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, before returning home on Thursday, April 21, to host the Golden Beavers and welcoming Waunakee on Saturday, April 23, in a doubleheader.