Badger East All-Conference DeForest's Reierson makes Badger East All-Conference First Team for baseball May 23, 2022 Kase Reierson leads a contingent of DeForest baseball players who has received Badger East All-Conference honors.Reierson was the Norskies' lone representative on the first team, while Josh Jansen and NJ Delmore made the second team for DeForest.Among those receiving honorable mention were fellow Norskies Ryan Buschmann and Brogan Hicks.Milton's Gavin Kilen was named the Player of the Year, while Beaver Dam's Daelen Johnson was selected as Pitcher of the Year.