Jack Olver is all smiles as he and other members of the DeForest Deacons celebrate his three-run homer in the first inning of the Deacons’ 11-2 pummeling of Poynette in Home Talent – Eastern Section play at home on Sunday.
Since losing the first two games of the season, the DeForest Deacons have been on a roll, winning six straight games in Home Talent League baseball.
The latest victory was an 11-2 pounding of Poynette at home on Sunday in a battle of Home Talent – Eastern Section teams.
Jack Olver kicked off the fireworks with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, as the Deacons racked up 17 hits. Going 4-for-5, Olver led the way offensively, as Derek Leighton went 3-for-4 and Tyler Kurt finished with three hits. Matt Abriz and Kendall Frank had two hits apiece.
DeForest plated four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to pull away.
Back on June 12, the Deacons scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break a 0-0 tie in a 3-1 win at Columbus.
Evan Kohli went 2-for-3 to pace the Deacons against the Crawdads.
The previous day, DeForest edged Marshall 6-4, rallying from a two-run deficit with a four-run outburst in the seventh inning.
Mason Endres and Taylor Mack both went 2-for-4.
Going against Portage on June 5, the Deacons rolled to a 9-3 win, making all their 10 hits count. DeForest tallied three runs in the first inning and tacked on four more in the fifth. Olver and Kohli homered in the win, with Olver going 3-for-5. Kohli and Julian Edwards both went 2-for-3.
In their first matchup of the season, the Deacons went to Marshall on May 29 and blanked the Firemen 3-0 in extra innings. Edwards had three of DeForest’s seven hits.
At Poynette on May 27, the Deacons emerged with a 5-3 road win, with Keagon Kaufmann and Olver collecting two hits apiece.
Despite a 2-for-4 performance at the plate by Kohli, the Deacons lost to Montello 9-5 on May 22, a week after falling 5-1 to Sun Prairie in the season opener.
DeForest leads the Eastern Section standings with a 6-2 record.