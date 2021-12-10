Talk about a meteoric rise, and Jack Olver is not done yet.
At the start of the 2021 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse baseball season, Olver wasn’t even traveling with the team, because of virus restrictions.
The DeForest 2020 graduate eventually took over as the Eagles’ regular third baseman, replacing a four-year starter, who moved to second base. Olver made sure the Eagles didn’t regret the promotion.
His brother, Alex, enjoyed seeing Olver put on a show. It was the little things that stood out, though.
“Just watching him play, watching him have fun and smile and laugh with his friends,” said Alex Olver, himself a celebrated prep baseball player who graduated from DeForest High School in 2016.
As for Jack, he took Division III college baseball by storm as a true freshman, setting new UWL records for batting average (.492) and slugging percentage (.852). He drove in 29 runs and hit four home runs in 18 games, including 12 starts. His OPS was 1.374, and in a game against a team from Michigan, Jack homered twice and collected six RBIs.
For the week of May 3-9, Jack was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week, as he went 9-for-14 at the plate, with four doubles. He had three multiple-hit games, getting on base at a clip of .688 and slugging .929.
For Alex, getting to witness what Jack did on the diamond for the Eagles was a thrill. Alex described what it was like being at his sibling’s games.
“Getting nervous every at-bat, sitting on the edge of your seat and watching him do something spectacular,” said Alex.
The two grew up in the Token Creek area. There was a park across the street with a backstop where they practiced together. When they were young, their mother would hit fly balls to them.
Jack was in eighth grade when Alex was a senior. In 2015, as a junior, Alex was named the 2015 Badger North Conference Player of the Year and the team’s Most Valuable Player. He was a unanimous first team all-conference pitcher and well on his way to possibly playing college baseball. However, fate intervened.
A shoulder injury kept him out his entire senior year and effectively ended his baseball career. It was diagnosed as a SLAP tear, or an injury to the labrum. The cartilage just doesn’t heal, said Alex, and the rehabilitation was tough, especially for a pitcher. It wasn’t his only significant injury. When Alex was a sophomore, he tore his ACL.
Meanwhile, Jack was toiling in the shadows, trying to follow in his big brother’s footsteps academically and athletically.
“He always had people telling him he had big shoes to fill,” said Alex.
While Alex was the better pitcher, Jack had the edge on his brother at the plate and in the field, according to Alex. Jack went on to experience similar success, as he was named the Norskies’ team MVP in 2019. And like his brother, Jack missed out on playing his senior year – only this time, it was COVID-19 that got in his way.
Not heavily recruited, Jack followed Alex to UWL. Alex said Jack wants to be a teacher and a high school baseball coach. Alex graduated from UWL a semester early in December 2019, right before COVID-19 hit. He had planned to help coach the Norskies during Jack’s senior season, as Alex figured his pitching knowledge would come in handy.
Alex never got the chance. He now works in the sports rehabilitation clinic at The American Center as a rehabilitation therapist assistant and lives in Madison. Getting to relate to patients is the best part of his job, especially if they’ve had experiences like his own.
“Sometimes, the physical therapist will call me over to talk to someone who has an ACL injury, and they’re dealing with anxiety,” said Alex. “I tell them that what they’re feeling is normal. It’s fun for me to talk to the patients, and I assure them if they keep working hard and do what we tell them to do, everything will turn out and they’ll get back to playing the sport they love.”
Alex gets to work with specialty clinics for different sports, such as swimming and golf. He’s also involved in analyzing pitching and throwing mechanics for baseball players, while offering advice on how to avoid injury and fix pain.
“It’s really fun for me, and it’s something I’m passionate about and that I love doing,” said Alex, who hopes to begin work on a doctorate in physical therapy in 2022 or 2023.
Meanwhile, Jack is in his sophomore year at UWL and looking to build on an impressive freshman season. The two still go to the batting cages together, and Alex throws with Jack like when they were young. Alex believes Jack will focus on improving his weaknesses. He can’t wait to see Jack does next on the field and in life.
“From my perspective, it was really fun watching my younger brother do what he loves, have the success he did, and have so much fun while doing it,” said Alex. “My family and I are very proud of him.”