Gabe Kennedy attempts to throw out a base stealer in the Deacons’ Home Talent regular season finale against Sun Prairie. DeForest hosts Monona in a Eastern Section semifinal playoff game on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m.
Keeping Monona’s potent offense in check tops the list of priorities for the DeForest Deacons as they look ahead to Sunday’s Eastern Section playoff semifinal Home Talent game between the two teams.
DeForest will host Monona, after they were supposed to play on Aug. 7. Bad weather was in the forecast, however, and caused the playoff game to be postponed until Aug. 14.
Whether the two teams can replicate the slugfest they had on July 17 is anybody’s guess. The Deacons won that battle 16-15.
Heading Sunday’s affair, the Deacons have won four straight games, including that wild thriller over the Braves. DeForest finished the regular season by shutting out Sun Prairie, which left the Redbirds, the Deacons and the Braves in a three-way tie atop the Eastern Section standings.
Monona’s power has been on display all season, having crushed 14 home runs. Taylor Carlson leads the Braves with four home runs, to go along with a .315 batting average.
Jordan Carlson and Kyle McHugh have three homers apiece, and McHugh is hitting .467 on the season, while Jordan Carlson is batting .353.
DeForest can turn on the power, too, as Evan Kohli and Jack Olver each have three home runs on the season. They are hitting .435 and .485, respectively.
If the Deacons win, they will face the winner of Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. If DeForest gets through that round, the Deacons will go up against the Southeast champion on Sunday, Aug. 28. If they keep moving on, they’ll battle the Western champion on Sept. 4 for the right to play again on Sept. 10 to see who goes to the championship game on Sept. 11.