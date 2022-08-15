DeForest’s Julian Edwards heads for third after hitting a double in the second inning of the Deacons’ 9-6 win over Monona in an Eastern Section semifinal playoff game on Sunday. Edwards scored on the play.
In a seesaw affair, the DeForest Deacons scored three runs in the eighth inning to down Monona 9-6 at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, to move on to the Eastern Section final.
The Deacons, who overcame three Braves’ home runs, will play Sun Prairie on the road on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the Eastern Section championship.
Banging out 18 hits, DeForest was led offensively by Evan Kohli, who went 4-for-5, and Julian Edwards, who had three hits in five at-bats. Going 3-for-5, Kendall Frank also had a big game for DeForest.
The Deacons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, after Edwards doubled and scored to put DeForest on the scoreboard. An error allowed another DeForest run to score later in the inning.
The Braves got a run back in the third on a solo home run by Kaden Alexander and tied it up in the top of the fourth, but the Deacons plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go back on top.
Monona knotted the score at 6-6 in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for DeForest to again take control of the game.
Along with Knutson, Matt Ambriz and Sam Vomhof went 2-for-4 as the Deacons flexed their muscles at the plate.