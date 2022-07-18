A five-run ninth inning rally gave the DeForest Deacons a wild 16-15 win on Sunday at home over Monona in a wild Home Talent League Eastern Section slugfest.
The Deacons crushed two home runs in the victory, as Kendall Frank and Jack Olver both went deep. On the day, DeForest banged out 18 hits, compared to 15 for the Braves.
Olver went 4-for-6 to lead the Deacons, while Mason Endres and Frank each had three hits. Derek Leighton, Weston Knutson and Taylor Mack had two hits apiece in the seesaw affair.
Others with hits for the Deacons included Julian Edwards and Keagon Kaufmann.
Monona jumped on top in the first inning, scoring two runs. The Braves added another in the top of the third, as DeForest got on the board in the bottom of the frame.
Both teams busted out the bats in the fourth, as Monona plated five runs and the Deacons scored four.
Trailing 9-5 going into the bottom of the sixth, DeForest tied the game with a four-run outburst. Both teams tallied two runs in the seventh, but Monona appeared to have the game in hand after scoring four in the eighth.
But DeForest kept coming, and the Deacons ultimately prevailed. They are now tied for second in the Eastern Section standings with an 8-4 record. DeForest and Montello sit a half game back of Sun Prairie, as the Deacons host Montello on Friday, July 22, in a 7 p.m. game.
Then, DeForest hosts Sun Prairie on Sunday at 1 p.m.