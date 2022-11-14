DeForest's Justin Hausser celebrates a home run with teammates during the second game of in a game against Waunakee in 2021. Hausser, who now plays baseball for UW-Milwaukee, was named to the Horizon League All-Freshmen Team.
DeForest’s Justin Hausser made the Horizon League All-Freshmen Team for baseball last spring for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
A First Team All-Conference selection as a senior with the Norskies, Hausser appeared in 30 games for the Panthers, starting 21 of them. Hausser hit .357 in 70 at-bats and ended up with a .458 on-base percentage, driving in 12 runs and scoring nine of them. He had three doubles and a home run, while drawing 11 walks and getting hit by pitches twice.
In games with at least two plate appearances, Hausser, a first baseman, went 25-for-65, with 10 walks, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. He hit .367 in 16 Horizon League games.
Hausser’s collegiate debut came against Alabama A&M on Feb. 20, as he entered the game as a defensive replacement. In his first start, on Feb. 27, he collected two hits in three at-bats with a walk.
In all, Hausser had six multi-hit games, going 5-for-8 in consecutive games against Youngstown State on April 15-16. Hausser smacked his first home run for the Panthers on April 10, as he finished the year reaching base in his final 10 appearances.