Home run power
DeForest's Justin Hausser celebrates a home run with teammates during the second game of in a game against Waunakee in 2021. Hausser, who now plays baseball for UW-Milwaukee, was named to the Horizon League All-Freshmen Team.

 Sam Rodriguez

DeForest’s Justin Hausser made the Horizon League All-Freshmen Team for baseball last spring for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A First Team All-Conference selection as a senior with the Norskies, Hausser appeared in 30 games for the Panthers, starting 21 of them. Hausser hit .357 in 70 at-bats and ended up with a .458 on-base percentage, driving in 12 runs and scoring nine of them. He had three doubles and a home run, while drawing 11 walks and getting hit by pitches twice.