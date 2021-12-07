The Norskies broke open a close game in the first half and rolled to victory in a Badger Conference crossover game.
They had to overcome some early adversity before delivering the knockout blow.
“The game started off extremely physical,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We battled through some foul trouble and led 13-11 early in the first half. After a timeout, we went on a 23-2 run and led 36-13 with 6 minutes left in the first half. Pressuring the ball and causing turnovers led to a 50-23 halftime score.”
Max Weisbrod led DeForest in scoring with 25 points, as he knocked down five 3-pointers on the night, including three in a row during the Norskies’ big first-half run. He also led the team in assists with seven and steals with five.
“Max shot it really well and did a nice job keeping the ball moving,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He was feeling it tonight shooting 5-9 from 3-point range.”
Hartig also was a difference maker, scoring 18 points. He hit two treys.
“Brody was outstanding and in attack mode tonight,” said Coach Weisbrod. “That is exactly what we need from him.”
Frederickson finished with 13 points for DeForest.
“Tim has been playing really well,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He does whatever we need – attacking, running the floor, rebounding.”
Josh Jansen was a presence inside, collecting nine points, seven rebounds and three assist.
“Josh really competed under the basket,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He makes us go. Great effort tonight.”
6'5” freshman Jackson Accuardi had a solid game, according to Coach Weisbrod, as he totaled four points, four rebounds and two steals.
“Jackson is starting to feel more comfortable out there,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He will have some big games for us this year.”
Coach Weisbrod said the Norskies took another step forward against Reedsburg, as DeForest’s schedule gets tougher.
“I really liked how we went on a run after not the best start in the first half,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Good teams figure out a way to get it done. I thought we picked up the intensity defensively, which led to 20 points off turnovers.”