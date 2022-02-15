The seniors took a bow.
Then, they went out and led the DeForest boys’ basketball team to a blowout win over Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 12, to extend the Norskies’ winning streak to five games.
Before taking on the Golden Beavers, the team took a timeout to honor seniors Nolan Hawk, Deven Magli, Josh Jansen, Cole Thennes, Max Weisbrod and Tim Frederickson.
“The guys have been an outstanding class of athletes and have made huge contributions to our program,” said DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod.
Notable for their achievements, theis group of seniors have helped the program go 72-22 the last four years, winning 77% of their games. During that time, they have won three of three regional titles, two of three sectional titles and have compiled a record of 9-1 in the playoffs.
“We have really enjoyed coaching this group, hopefully they have had a blast,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We are hoping this group has one more playoff run in them.”
After a schedule game at Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Norskies were slated to end the regular season at Waunakee on Friday. Feb. 18. They will take part in the Badger Conference championships on Thursday, Feb. 24. The opponent has yet to be determined.
As it stands, DeForest is a half game behind Milton for the top spot in the Badger East with a 10-2 record in league play. The Norskies are 18-4 overall.
DeForest 66, Beaver Dam 46
It was a fast and furious start for the Norskies, who delivered an early knockout blow.
DeForest raced out to a 14-0 lead to start the game, as Beaver Dam took three timeouts in the first five minutes.
“We played awesome team defense,” said Coach Weisbrod. “I was really proud of how we guarded the ball.”
Max Weisbrod scored 11 of the Norskies’ first 15 points on his way to 16 first-half points.
“Max shot it well and controlled the pace,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Nice half for him.”
Tim Frederickson also contributed eight first-half points, as DeForest ran away from the Golden Beavers.
“We got stops and got out on the break,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Our guys really pushed the ball tonight.”
In the second half, it was Jansen’s turn to dominate, pouring in 15 of his 19 points as he led all scorers.
“Josh controlled the paint offensively and defensively,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Really fun to watch how much confidence he has right now.”
Coach Weisbrod noted that James Hodge was all over the place rebounding and scoring inside, as he finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
“James was tough – really nice to see him playing his best basketball this time of the year,” said Coach Weisbrod.
Frederickson finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. Max Weisbrod finished with 11 assists.
Defensively, the Norskies smothered Beaver Dam, holding the Golden Beavers to 34% shooting from the field. Coach Weisbrod said DeForest beat up Beaver Dam on the glass, outrebounding the Golden Beavers on the offensive end by 13. That led to 20 second-chance points for DeForest.
DeForest 54, Fort Atkinson 48
The Blackhawks made it difficult on the Norskies.
Coach Weisbrod said, “Fort slowed the tempo and controlled the offensive glass to make it close.”
After jumping out to an eight-point lead in the first half, Fort closed the gap to three by halftime, as DeForest went into intermission leading 22-19.
Jansen was a force in the first half, scoring nine points. Alex Van Oyen drilled two 3-pointers and finished the half with eight point.
“They pressured us, and we uncharacteristically turned it over some,” said Coach Weisbrod. “They were face guarding Max and he did not attempt a first half shot. Happy for Josh and Alex for stepping up and knocking down shots.”
Jansen, Hodge and Max Weisbrod provided a scoring boost for the Norskies in the second half, as DeForest overcame struggles at the free throw line to pull out the victory.
Jansen paced the Norskies in scoring with 15 points, while Max Weisbrod added 13 to the cause and Hodge finished with 10.
Jansen also hauled in eight rebounds to lead DeForest, while Max Weisbrod collected a team-high eight assists.
“Good play in an ugly win,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We shot the ball really well. We can control giving up offensive rebounds and taking care of the ball. We have been phenomenal in those 2 areas – have to clean that up after last night."