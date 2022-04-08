Eric Stewart’s roots in the DeForest community run deep.
Just hired this week as the Norskies’ new head boys’ basketball coach, Stewart was born and raised in DeForest. He replaces Craig Weisbrod, who retired after the 2021-22 season.
An assistant coach for Weisbrod for the past four years, Stewart also played for Weisbrod between 2007-2011 and attended his basketball camps as a youth.
Expect the Norskies’ style of play to remain the same.
“We’re going to keep going with what Craig built, with his record of success,” said Stewart, a physical education teacher at Harvest Intermediate School in the DeForest district, who also coaches junior varsity golf for the Norskies. “We’re not going to shy away from that, especially with all the recent success.”
Stewart noted that Weisbrod has been a role model. In fact, when Stewart graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, he did everything he could to join the coaching staff at Weisbrod’s alma mater, La Crosse Aquinas. Stewart was there for two years, working with a lot of the same people Weisbrod did. Aquinas made a state tournament run during his time.
There was also a year spent teaching in Fond Du Lac before Stewart came back home, where he also played football while in high school. Stewart had a chance to play college ball, but two torn ACL injuries – one as a junior in high school, one as a freshman in college – ended his playing career.
“So, instead of focusing on playing, I decided to keep my love of the game alive and pursue coaching,” said Stewart, noting the difficult rehabilitation process he went through twice.
With his experiences at Aquinas and as a member of Weisbrod’s staff, Stewart has been learning everything he can about coaching basketball and soaking it all in.
Weisbrod’s impact as a mentor cannot be overstated.
“Being a player of his and going to his camps, I’m just amazed at what he’s been able to do,” said Stewart. “I’ve just been taking in what I can about every part of basketball and getting teams to play together.”
There’s one thing he’s learned from Weisbrod in particular.
“The biggest thing is he’s done such a good job building relationships, and I’m ready to build relationships within the team and throughout the community,” said Stewart.
Trying to fill Weisbrod’s shoes is a daunting proposition for Stewart.
“Certainly, it’s nearly impossible to live up to what he’s done here,” said Stewart. “It’s just a matter of taking small steps and creating a new path.”
Soon, Stewart will start putting his own stamp on the Norskies’ program.
“I’m looking forward to getting with the guys during the summer, getting everyone to know their leadership roles and getting gelled together as a team,” said Stewart. “I’ll get to know them, and they’ll get to know me. I’m super excited to get with the guys.”
That goes for the high school team all the way down to the youth level.
Stewart’s wife, Taylor, is also a 2012 DeForest High School graduate. Her maiden name is Rauls. She’s the sister of Norski wrestling coach Tyler Rauls. “Winter is going to busy,” said Stewart, with a laugh.
The couple has a 1-year-old daughter. Family obligations caused Stewart to give up his role as an assistant football coach for the Norskies. He spent two years with the gridiron program, helping DeForest win a state title. He was also along for ride the boys’ basketball team took to the state tournament in 2020-21.
Replicating that kind of success as a head coach at his alma mater would be a dream come true for Stewart.