The Norski girls set a single-game school record on Saturday by drilling 15 3-pointers in an 80-50 victory at the new Fieldhouse.
Sharing the ball on offense was the key.
“I loved how we moved the ball as a team and found a great shot,” said DeForest Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “We finished with 22 assists on the day, which speaks to our unselfishness as a team.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, DeForest fell 67-48 to a strong Beaver Dam squad, as the Norskies dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Badger East Conference play. More details on the Beaver Dam game will be available later.
After playing at Portage on Thursday, the Norskies host Watertown on Friday, before welcoming La Crosse Central on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
DeForest 80, Onalaska 50
Jaelyn Derlein and Aspin Kelliher were a lethal duo, as they combined for 50 points in the win.
Derlein led the way with 33 points, while Kelliher added 17.
“The story of the night was our shooting and pressure defense,” said Schwenn.
The turnover disparity was glaring.
“Another stat that jumps out is that we really protected the basketball,” said Schwenn. “We finished with nine turnovers and forced them into 29.”
To go with her team-high six rebounds, Jocie Pickhardt also paced DeForest with five assists and five steals. Maya Pickhardt, Kelliher and Derlein picked Onalaska pockets for three steals apiece.
As a team, DeForest went 15-for-33 from the 3-point arc.
Beaver Dam 67,
DeForest 48
The Norskies stayed in the fight, but in the end, the Golden Beavers kept DeForest at bay.
“The game was a little closer than the final score may have indicated,” said Schwenn. “We really played hard, but ultimately, it seemed they had an answer for every run that we made. Beaver Dam has a good team, and we should feel encouraged that we can compete with them. Jocie Pickhardt and Maya Pickhardt really worked in the post and made them earn everything around the basket. This is a very reflective team and we recognize our strengths.”