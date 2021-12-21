Playing three games in four days is a daunting proposition. The opposition didn’t make it any easier.
After giving state power Beaver Dam a test, the DeForest girls’ basketball team ran Portage out of the building and then pushed Watertown to the limit.
“Watertown is a tough team to play with full prep, but on the back end of a three-game week was a difficult task,” said Norski Head Coach Jerry Schwenn.
DeForest ran its overall record to 5-4 and its Badger East Conference mark to 3-3. The Norskies were slated to host La Crosse Central on Tuesday, Dec. 21. They will hold their own tournament Dec. 29-30.
Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48
The Norskies made runs but couldn’t get over the hump in a loss on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
“The game was a little closer than the final score may have indicated,” said Schwenn. “We really played hard, but ultimately, it seemed they had an answer for every run that we made.”
Jaelyn Derlein paced the Norskies with 12 points, while Jocie Pickhardt added 10 and a team-high nine rebounds. Three DeForest players finished with seven points, including Aspin Kelliher, who also had seven boards and four steals. Maya Pickhardt and Rylan Oberg also had seven points apiece for the Norskies. Jocie Pickhardt dished out four assists and hauled in nine rebounds.
“Beaver Dam has a good team, and we should feel encouraged that we can compete with them,” said Schwenn. “Jocie and Maya Pickhardt really worked in the post and made them earn everything around the basket. This is a very reflective team, and we recognize our strengths.”
DeForest 66, Portage 26
It took a little while for the Norskies to get on a roll. Eventually, they put Portage away.
The Kellihers keyed DeForest’s victory on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“We started slow, but then picked up our transition game,” said Schwenn. “Jada and Aspin Kelliher play really well in space. Once we started to recognize the gaps within their zone defense, we were able to get some great shots.”
Jada Kelliher finished with a team-high 17 points, while Aspin Kelliher chipped in with 14 and eight steals. They got help from a lot of teammates.
“Avery Schaeffer finished with eight assists and did a great job of attacking the defense,” said Schwenn. “Sophie Eiselt showed how she is capable of finishing around the basket and scored 10 points on the night. Mia Campbell had a really nice pass which led to a score. It was nice to have so many contributions and get some extended minutes for our kids who work so hard.”
Jocie Pickhardt put in a strong all-around effort, with seven rebounds, two assists, six steals and eight points.
Watertown 57, DeForest 47
Three Norskies scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough.
“They run their 1-3-1 defense as well as anyone, and their size makes it really effective,” Schwenn said of the Goslings.
Derlein totaled 12 points, while Schaeffer had 11 and three steals, but the Norskies committed 21 turnovers. Jocie Pickhardt had a big night, though.
“We need to make some strides taking care of the ball, if we want to be as good as we are capable of playing,” said Schwenn. “Jocie Pickhardt was fantastic finishing with a double-double on the night – 15 rebounds and 11 points.”
Oberg filled up the stat sheet, with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and eight points.