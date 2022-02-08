Brody Hartig’s rainbow jumper found a pot of gold.
His 3-pointer with no time remaining on Monday, Feb. 7, lifted the DeForest boys’ basketball to a thrilling 60-57 non-conference victory over previously unbeaten Caledonia, Minnesota, at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Craig Weisbrod, the Norskies’ head coach, described it as “cold blooded.”
“I am so happy for him,” said Coach Weisbrod. “What a great game and what a big moment to come through for his teammates – awesome.”
With the win, DeForest moved to 16-4 overall. The Norskies are 8-2 in Badger East Conference play, as they are slated to host Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Feb. 10. They welcome Beaver Dam on Saturday, before heading to Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 15. A Badger East showdown on Friday, Feb. 18, at Waunakee looms.
DeForest 60, Caledonia 57
Undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Minnesota’s AA rankings, Caledonia left Wisconsin Dells with a blemish on its record.
“It was a playoff atmosphere against an excellent team,” said Coach Weisbrod, who cited many strong individual efforts from his team. “These are the games that get us ready for March. I am so proud of our team defense.”
In a physical game, DeForest’s Josh Jansen came up big, scoring 24 points. He shot 12-for-15 from the field.
“Josh got to his spots and dominated inside,” said Coach Weisbrod. “What is possibly more amazing is Josh had nine offensive rebounds on his way to a team-leading 14 rebounds. What a great effort and performance. Nine offensive rebounds … that is a career in one game I am so happy for him.”
Handling Caledonia’s fearsome defense pressure was a key for the Norskies.
“Caledonia has relentless pressure that breaks teams down and leads them to crack,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Their trapping, doubling and intense ball pressure pose quite a challenge. Max Weisbrod facilitated all night long breaking Caledonia's pressure on his way to 10 assists. Max, along with Brody and Tim (Fredrickson) attacking the pressure, led us to a win. We didn't crack, we didn't let them have any runs. When it wasn't the guards, it was Josh Jansen dealing from the mid post area. Josh got guys some easy ones on some nifty finds.”
With 17 seconds left in the game, Max Weisbrod had the ball and moved around a high ball screen set by Jansen. Caledonia defenders followed, but Max Weisbrod found an open Hartig and he did the rest.
Another DeForest player who made an impact was James Hodge, who finished with 13 rebounds and six points. Coach Weisbrod said Hodge dominated around the basket.
“This was a perfect James Hodge game,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He was relentless on the boards and challenged many Caledonia shots around the rim.”
As for Hartig, he totaled 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, knocking down three 3-pointers.
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 62
On Friday, Feb. 4, Max Weisbrod was on fire in the first half, draining six 3-pointers en route to 25 points. He also had eight assists.
“He was hot and hit some deep threes,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Nice to see him in a zone like that.”
DeForest jumped out to a 48-34 halftime lead and kept its foot on the gas.
“Despite the big lead, DeFo turned up the intensity on defense to start the second half,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Led by Josh Jansen's strong inside game, the Norskies put it away. Junior guard Brody Hartig was a driving machine, shooting 4-for-6 from the field and getting to the free throw line on his way to 13 points. Alex Van Ooyen kicked in nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. Junior forward Zack Hermansen kicked in five points with a big 3 pointer on his birthday. Great balance, great effort – good road win versus a tough conference opponent.”
DeForest 72, Stoughton 54
Coming off a tough loss to Milton, the Norskies relied on stifling defense to defeat the Vikings at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“Many of the early stops in the first half inside by Josh Jansen led to fast break baskets for the Norskies,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We turned up the heat and really did a nice job of taking out their leading scorer.”
Max Weisbrod paced DeForest with 18 points, adding six rebounds and eight assists to his stat line. Van Ooyen scored seven first half points to help the Norskies to a 39-28 halftime lead.
“Tim (Fredrickson) and Brody (Hartig) really got out on the break and finished some tough drive,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Inside, Josh Jansen continued his torrid shooting, going 6-for-7 from the field, finishing with 13 points. Our balanced scoring again led to victory.”
Hartig chipped in with 10 points, as Frederickson finished with nine.
6'6” freshman Jackson Accuardi had eight points, throwing down a monstrous dunk at the end of the game.
“Good conference win for us,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Everyone got in … a really good team win.”