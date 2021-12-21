Figuring out the press was the key. Getting 35 points from Max Weisbrod was also a big factor. So was Tim Fredrickson’s long-range shooting.
All of it added up to a stunning 94-85 upset of Yorkville Christian High School on Friday by the DeForest boys’ basketball team at the 608 Tournament hosted by Madison College over the weekend.
“Yorkville Christian High School had been ranked No. 1 in 1A Illinois basketball rankings,” said Norskies Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “They are led by 6-foot-6 senior Jaden Schutt, who is heading to Duke University. DeForest was definitely not favored.”
Coming off of such a big victory, the Norskies came back down to earth a day later, as they closed the tournament with a 63-47 loss to La Crosse Central. It was DeForest’s first defeat of the season.
At 5-1 overall, the Norskies are also 3-0 in Badger East Conference play. They were slated to play at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with their next game scheduled for Dec. 28 at home against Wauwatosa West.
DeForest 94, Yorkville Christian 85
Coach Weisbrod said DeForest played at a fast pace, as the Norskies rallied from an 11-point first half deficit.
“It was an awesome game played in a great college atmosphere at Madison College,” said Coach Weisbrod.
The Norskies closed to within 40-37 by halftime, as Frederickson knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 first-half points. He finished with 21, to go with five rebounds and two assists.
"Tim was outstanding,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He really sparked us and kept us in the game."
The passing of senior forward Josh Jansen helped DeForest start to break Yorkville’s press, according to Coach Weisbrod. He said the Norskies also settled down on defense.
Hot shooting carried DeForest in the second half, as the Norskies shot 65% from the field. After scoring 12 points in the first half, Max Weisbrod, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, erupted for 23 after intermission, going 15-for-15 from the foul line.
“Max led us with nine assists,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Max was really good. He was motivated for this game and showed why he is one of the top players in the state.”
Just as crucial were the contributions DeForest got from Jansen, who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
“Josh makes us go and his offense and defense were keys to winning tonight,” said Coach Weisbrod. “James Hodge was a beast underneath the basket with eight points and seven rebounds. Big win for us.”
Another factor in the turnaround for DeForest was Brody Hartig, who finished with 15 points.
“Brody Hartig continued his stellar play scoring 11 points in the second half and creating numerous opportunities for his teammates,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Brody was awesome attacking.”
La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 47
Back at it on Saturday at the 608 Tournament, the Norskies couldn’t maintain the momentum from Friday’s win. Up by three at the half, DeForest struggled the rest of the way.
“We just ran out of gas in the second half,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We really got beat up on the boards – getting out rebounded 41-21. They made their run early in the second half, and we just didn't have an answer. After shooting 58% in the first half, the Norskies cooled, shooting 22% in the second half. Good shots, we just didn't have our legs underneath us. Their size got to us. We have to be a little tougher, pay attention to blocking out.”
Max Weisbrod paced DeForest with 25 points, as he drilled six 3-pointers. Nobody else had more than seven points. That’s how much freshman Jackson Accuardi scored.
“We need to look at the film and move on,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We play at Beaver Dam on Dec 21 – big conference game, big bounce back game.”