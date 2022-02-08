Beaver Dam was ranked No. 4 in Division 2 and Waupun sat at No. 1 in Division 3, and both showed how powerful they are in wins over the DeForest girls’ basketball team.
“We knew we had a very difficult challenge in front of us with two top 5 ranked teams coming into our gym,” said Norski Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “Our focus was on playing to our standards and playing the game hard. Although both games ended fairly lopsided, our effort was there and we have some positives to build off of in each game. I expect this to continue to elevate the quality of our practices and prepare us for a playoff run.”
DeForest dropped to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies were slated to travel to Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before heading to Waunakee on Friday, Feb. 11. Then, they will play at the Badger Conference Championships on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Against Waupun on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the new Fieldhouse, the Norskies struggled offensively in the first half, falling behind 37-13. Aspin Kelliher and Rylan Oberg tied for the team lead in scoring with nine points apiece.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, The Golden Beavers rolled to a 57-37 victory over DeForest. They led 31-20 at the half and kept building on their lead in the second half.
Jocie Pickhardt paced the Norskies with 11 points, while Jada Kelliher chipped in with nine.