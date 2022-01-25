Giving up second-chance points proved costly for Stoughton in a loss to the DeForest girls’ basketball team.
The Norskies pulled away for a 72-48 Badger East Conference victory at home in the new Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 20. It was DeForest’s third win in a row, as the Norskies moved to 11-6 overall and 5-4 in league play.
“Stoughton (8-9 overall, 5-4 in conference play) is a well-coached team, with two girls going on to play college basketball after this season – Annie Tangeman (UW-Eau Claire – track and women's basketball) and Ava Loftus (Minnesota State Moorhead – women’s basketball),” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies. “Our offensive rebounding was a big difference in the game. Credit to Jocie Pickhardt for leading us with six offensive rebounds and nine overall on the night.”
Three Norskies scored in double figures, with Rylan Oberg pouring in a team-high 21 points. Aspin Kelliher and Jocie Pickhardt finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
For the game, DeForest grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, compared to five for Stoughton.
Avery Schaeffer had four assists and two steals.
It was Oberg, however, who spearheaded DeForest’s effort on the offensive end.
“Rylan Oberg pushed the pace for us offensively and really was effective attacking the basket,” said Schwenn. “She did a better job of using her dribble to create an advantage for her or a teammate.”
Once again, the Norskies’ defense was fierce.
“We really disrupted their offense with our pressure and wore them down in the full court,” said Schwenn. “Our half-court defense also continues to make strides in defending the paint.”
DeForest 67, Milton 48
Going on the road, the Norskies rolled out to a 32-21 halftime lead and kept the Red Hawks at bay.
It was Aspin Kelliher’s turn to lead DeForest in scoring, as she finished with 16 points. She also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Maya Pickhardt totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Oberg collected nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Ally Armstrong also had nine points, as DeForest used a balanced offense to down Milton (8-10 overall, 2-7 in the Badger East).
The Norskies were slated to travel to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 25, before they return home to host Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Jan. 29.