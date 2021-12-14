Monroe was 4-0 heading into the new Fieldhouse in DeForest, but the Norskies took care of business, winning a showdown of ranked teams Monday, Dec. 13, by a score of 73-64.
"This was a great team win,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Scout team, rotation guys and starters should take credit in this win. Everyone came together and we put it together. "
Senior Tim Frederickson was outstanding, according to Coach Weisbrod, scoring 11 points in the first half and leading DeForest in scoring with 19.
"We really liked how Tim has been attacking,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He kept Monroe off balance all night long scoring on drives, threes and from the free throw line."
It was a see-saw game in the first half until Max Weisbrod, who finished with 18 points on nine shots and had eight assists and eight rebounds, drained three straight 3-pointers, as DeForest took a 26-20 lead.
“Max really controlled the tempo,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He did a great job of making the right play and his teammates finished.”
Stepping in for an injured Hartig, Cole Thennes made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while freshman Jackson Accuardi came off the bench to score nine points.
"I am really proud of Cole, Alex Van Ooyen, James Hodge and Jackson tonight,” said Coach Weisbrod. “They made the most of their opportunities. They were the difference-makers."
Josh Jansen had a strong all-around effort, guarding 6’6” UW-Badger football commit JT Seagraves throughout, hauling in 12 rebounds, scoring eight points and racking up six assists.
“He just does whatever we need him to do to win,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He has been fun to watch.”
Coach Weisbrod also credited the scout team with helping prepare the Norskies for Monroe, citing JJ Railey, Caleb O'Connor, Tucker Grundahl, Kobe Kleinert, Zack Hermansen and Cooper Faust for their contributions.
“Monroe runs a lot of sets, and they were awesome preparing us for success,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Good team win for us. We are still dealing with a lot of injuries. Our team stepped up – really well-played game so early in the season. It was a great atmosphere between two ranked teams.”
DeForest is currently ranked No. 3 in Division 2 by wissports.net, while Monroe checks in at No. 7.