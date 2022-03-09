Three DeForest players received Badger All-Conference honors for girls’ basketball.

Jaelyn Derlein and Rylan Oberg were named to the first team, while Aspin Kelliher received honorable mention.

The Norskies’ season ended in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Reedsburg on March 3, as they finished 16-11 overall.

