All-Badger East Conference selections released for girls' basketball
Mar 9, 2022
Three DeForest players received Badger All-Conference honors for girls' basketball.Jaelyn Derlein and Rylan Oberg were named to the first team, while Aspin Kelliher received honorable mention.The Norskies' season ended in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Reedsburg on March 3, as they finished 16-11 overall.