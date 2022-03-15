They wanted to write a different ending. Oregon’s version was the official one.
Leading 44-32 at the half, the DeForest boys’ basketball team seemed to have its WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game against Oregon in hand.
The Panthers, however, heated up offensively and rallied for a nail-biting 74-71 victory on Thursday, March 10, in Baraboo.
“First off, we are really proud of this team's fight and effort,” said Norski Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “Up 18 at times in first half, we felt good about how we were playing. We did not handle the ball well to start the second half and it kind of steamrolled on us.”
With the loss, Badger East Conference champion DeForest finishes the season 22-5 overall, having also won a regional title.
Some consolation came with the news that Max Weisbrod was named as the Badger East Player of the Year. as he and teammate Josh Jansen were picked first team all-conference. Tim Frederickson and Brody Hartig received honorable mention.
Max Weisbrod finishes his career as the all-time scoring leader in school history with 1,393 points. In his final game, he scored 13 points and led the team in assists with seven.
Jansen had a double-double for DeForest, finishing with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds – seven on the offensive end. Frederickson totaled 16 points, while Alex Van Ooyen had 10.
The second half belonged to Oregon, though.
“Give Oregon credit – they were well prepared and made every play down the stretch [and] shot 71% in second half,” said Coach Weisbrod.
It was a tale of two halves. At the 4:00 mark of the first half, Frederickson slipped inside to pick up an errant 3-point shot for a putback to stretch DeForest’s advantage to 33-16. Riding a 17-1 run, the Norskies put some distance between themselves and the Panthers, but the two teams traded 3-pointers for the halftime score.
Turning up the heat defensively and catching fire from the field offensively, Oregon kept chipping away at that halftime deficit, as the Panthers took their first lead on a driving baseline layup by Ryne Panzer. Another offensive rebound by Frederickson and a lay in gave DeForest a 65-64 advantage. It was the Norskies’ last lead.
With about a minute to play, a layup by Deaken Bush made it 69-67 in favor of Oregon. Max Weisbrod tied it with two free throws with 49 seconds remaining. An offensive putback by Casey Schoenecker gave the Panthers back the lead at 71-69, and Panzer hit a pair of free throws with just over 14 seconds left to make it a four-point game.
Jansen scored to trim the Oregon advantage to two, and Max Weisbrod had a chance to tie the game at the charity stripe but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Jansen got the ball in the corner and shot a 3-ball at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
“We just are used to winning these close games, but we came up a little short,” said Coach Weisbrod, who added that this group has left its mark on DeForest basketball.
“The thing about this group, different guys stepped up every night,” said Coach Weisbrod. “It was a pleasure watching them play for each other.”
The seniors for DeForest went 76-23 over their four years, for a winning percentage of 77%. Coach Weisbrod noted the character, work ethic and competitiveness of this year’s team and how they overcame injuries. Nolan Hawk came back late in the year and made a big impact in the postseason, but Deven Magli missed the entire season. Coach Weisbrod said both “were great teammates through adversity.”