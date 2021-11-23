Jaelyn Derlein plays defense against a Baraboo player during the DeForest girls’ basketball team’s 72-43 season-opening win over the Thunderbirds. Derlein set a new school single-game scoring record with 35 points in the first-ever game in DeForest’s new Fieldhouse.
Jaelyn Derlein had quite an opening night performance.
In the DeForest girls’ basketball team’s 72-43 win on Friday, Nov. 19, the Norskies’ star set a new school single-game scoring record with 35 points.
“Jaelyn is very committed to being the best player she can be and doing whatever the team needs for us to be successful,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies. “We have had some great basketball players come through our program and for her to break the single-game record is impressive. I am sure Jaelyn would recognize the efforts of all her teammates to make achieving this record possible.”
The Norskies are 1-0 to start the 2021-22 campaign, as they steamrolled the Thunderbirds, going on a 19-3 run to begin the game.
Baraboo’s first points came on a free throw at the 10:45 mark of the first half. The Thunderbirds’ first basket from the field occurred with 8:23 left before halftime, as DeForest’s defensive pressure was intense.
“We have a competitive and athletic team, with a strong passion for basketball,” said Schwenn. “That combined with it being our home opener, in our brand-new Fieldhouse, and first home game in a couple of years ... needless to say, we were excited to play. Our pressure defense has the ability to create a lot for us offensively. We need to cut down our fouls, but overall I liked our rotations and aggressiveness. We have a lot of room for growth, but it was a great start and this group will go down in history for the first basketball game played in the Fieldhouse.”
Derlein broke the previous all-time best of 33 points set by Arlene Meinholz in 1991. During a game in 2019, Aleah Grundahl scored 32 points.
A total of 10 players scored for the Norskies, including Marit Manske, who finished with six points. Maci Bartels, Maya Pickhardt, Rylan Oberg and Jocie Pickhardt had five points apiece, as Oberg and Sophie Eiselt tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
Derlein also paced the team in assists, totaling four.
DeForest racked up 14 steals as a team, as Jada Kelliher, Manske and Oberg swiped three steals apiece.