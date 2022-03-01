They attacked the glass with a vengeance and won a regional championship.
Winning the battle of the boards, the DeForest girls’ basketball team cruised past Monona Grove 58-36 on the road Saturday, Feb. 26, to advance to sectionals.
“Rebounding was huge for us,” said Norski Head Coach Jerry Schwenn. “When we played them in January, MG had a 48-33 rebounding advantage. This time we were fully committed to flipping the script on that stat and pulled down 39 rebounds compared to their 28.”
Playing at home on Friday, Feb. 25, DeForest shot the lights out early in beating Oregon 63-53 in the regional semifinals, allowing the Norskies to move on to meet Monona Grove.
“Our shooting really set the tone early, and kept us in the game,” said Schwenn. “Rylan Oberg set the tone by hitting back-to-back threes on our first two possessions of the game. Jaelyn Derlein was aggressive taking the ball to the basket and knocked down some big shots. Aspin Kelliher did a great job drawing defenders and setting her teammates up for a better shot. Oregon has a young team and a lot of athleticism.”
Seeded No. 6, the Panthers couldn’t overcome the combination of Oberg and Derlein, who combined for 44 points, with Oberg scoring 23 and Derlein totaling 21.
Oberg also led the Norskies in rebounds with six, while dishing out five assists and collecting five steals. Kelliher had five points, to go with five rebounds and six assists. Maya Pickhardt also contributed in many ways, with three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
For the game, the Norskies shot 55% from the field, including 47% from 3-point range.
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Norskies rolled into Monona Grove on Saturday with a ton of confidence, and their defense smothered the No. 2 seeded Silver Eagles.
“Our zone really bothered them, especially in the second half,” said Schwenn.
Derlein sparked DeForest’s 9-0 run to start the second half. Schwenn said that allowed the Norskies to take control of the game.
“Rylan Oberg did a nice job of getting to the free throw line,” said Schwenn. “I really like how Maci Bartels and Avery Schaeffer came in and gave us a boost by playing good defense and taking care of the basketball. We went on a 23-2 run up until the 4:50 mark in the second half and really earned the win. This is a total team effort, and I am so proud of the girls and coaching staff.”
Again, hot shooting carried DeForest, as the Norskies shot 53% from the field. They were 39% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Derlein paced DeForest in scoring with 17 points, while Oberg chipped in 15 and Marit Manske finished with nine.
Controlling the boards was a team effort, as Jocie Pickhardt led the way with seven rebounds, while Kelliher and Maya Pickhardt grabbed six boards each. Derlein and Jocie Pickhardt had three assists apiece, as Derlein also finished with three steals.
DeForest was slated to travel to Baraboo on Thursday, March 3, to take on top-seeded Reedsburg in the sectional semifinals.