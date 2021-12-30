Max Weisbrod reached 1,000 points for his career. Unfortunately, he reached the milestone in a loss.
Ranked 10th in Division 2 by wissports.net, Wauwatosa West turned back shorthanded DeForest, 90-76, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Showcase at Concordia University.
“As the Norskies get healthier, these are the games that we will win,” said DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod, Max’s dad. “Our depth is developing. When we get everybody back, we will hit the ground running.”
The Norskies, No. 4 in the latest Division 2 rankings on wissports.net, dropped to 6-2 overall with the loss, as the Trojans – coming off wins over state powers Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton – shot a red-hot 65% from the field.
“They have a 6-foot-10 freshmen that hit three 3-pointers and a couple of other scholarship players,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We hung with them until about four minutes to go. We just ran out of gas.”
Draining a 3-pointer off a ball screen on the left wing early in the first half, according to Coach Weisbrod, Max Weisbrod scored his 1,000th point en route to a 31-point night, to go with nine assists.
“He was really good tonight,” said Coach Weisbrod. “His legs in the last part of the second half failed him a bit – he was tired. He chased around a D1 recruit most of the game.”
Going up against a tall Tosa West frontcourt, DeForest’s Josh Jansen competed hard, totaling 16 points and nine rebounds.
“Josh was dealing with a lot of size from Tosa and was great,” said Coach Weisbrod.
Meanwhile, the guard combination of Tim Frederickson and Brody Hartig contributed 10 points apiece, with junior guard Alex Van Ooven finishing with nine.
“We are really happy with the game Alex played and how he is progressing since coming back from a leg injury,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He was great – we need him to make plays for us.”
DeForest is taking on all comers this season. The tough schedule is going to make the Norskies better, according to Coach Weisbrod.
“Playing the best teams in the state will get us ready for the playoffs,” said Coach Weisbrod. “That is the goal – to be playing your best ball at the end of February.”
As for Max Weisbrod, he’s the fourth Norski to hit 1,000 points since Coach Weisbrod arrived in DeForest. The other three include Jared Bardon (2003), Brandon Staffeil (2012) and Austin Westra (2019).
“That is a great list to be a part of – fantastic players and excellent young men,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Scoring 1,000 points is a tremendous accomplishment. We are happy to have him and very proud of him. Max has made a lot of plays for us the past four years. I think the best part about it is he doesn't care about the record as much as he cares about winning. Max has a chance to be DeForest boys basketball's all-time leading scorer. If it happens, great, but the best thing is that we are going to make a run and get a lot of wins along the way.”
DeForest is scheduled to take the court again on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Portage.