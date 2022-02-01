Milton took a big step toward winning the Badger East title in boys’ basketball. For DeForest, it was a lost opportunity.
In a showdown for the top spot in the conference, the Red Hawks emerged with a 73-56 win over the Norskies on Friday, Jan. 28, at Milton.
DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod said the Norskies were a half step slow defensively all night.
“They had us on the run,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We were caught in a lot of bad closeouts and out of position.”
With the loss, DeForest dropped to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Milton holds down first place in the Badger East with an 8-1 mark.
Milton shot 55% for the game in the win.
“We were just not solid enough,” said Coach Weisbrod.
MAx Weisbrod led DeForest with 22 points, while Josh Jansen finished with 16 on 6-for-7 shooting and Brody Hartig added 10 points.
“It was a big game in a great atmosphere,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We have to be ready the next time. We have to meet their energy. We cannot let shooting well affect our defense.”
There were aspects of the game that pleased Coach Weisbrod, including the team’s effort.
“Our guys battled,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We just didn't have it all together tonight. Happy with how we attacked the offensive boards. Happy with how Brody Hartig attacked the rim.”
Josh Jansen paced the Norskies with 10 rebounds and five blocks, as Max Weisbrod had 7 assists.
The Norskies were slated to host Stoughton on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before they head to Monona Grove on Friday, Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 7, DeForest plays Caledonia at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.