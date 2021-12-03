There was blood in the water, and the DeForest High School boys’ basketball team moved in like sharks.
Forcing 20 turnovers in the first half alone, which led to a ton of fast-break opportunities, the Norskies blew out Baraboo 76-32 in their season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30. It was the first game for DeForest in the new Fieldhouse.
“I feel like the guys have done a great job of preparing themselves for success,” said Craig Weisbrod, head coach for DeForest. “They have been working hard and it showed against Baraboo. We will continue to get better at being solid on defense – boxing out, containing defenders and getting to the help side – a good start.”
Tim Frederickson, a 5-foot-11 senior, and Josh Jansen, a 6’5” senior, were especially active on defense, according to Weisbrod. The two combined for nine steals.
Jansen also led DeForest in rebounds with eight, including four on the offensive end, and in scoring, he finished with 18 points. He shot 8-for-10 from the floor.
As a team, the Norskies shot 47% from the field and got to the foul line 27 times.
“That shows we were attacking the basket,” said Weisbrod. “I thought the ball movement was good. We have unselfish guys. They just make the right play. We had great balance in scoring.”
Senior Max Weisbrod connected on three 3-pointers, as he scored 17 points. Frederickson totaled 15 points, as Brody Hartig chipped in with seven.
Off the bench, JJ Railey made impactful contributions, with three assists, a couple of rebounds and a basket, according to Coach Weisbrod.
The team seems to like its new digs.
“It was great playing in the new Fieldhouse,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Our guys are lucky they live in a school district that cares about their student body. What an awesome place to play games.”
Tonight, DeForest travels to Reedsburg. The Norskies host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.