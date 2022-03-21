Aleah Grundahl, a native of DeForest, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's basketball team, has been named second team All-America by D3hoops.com for her performance during the 2021-22 season.
Grundahl, the team's first All-American since Brooke Trewyn in 2017-18, helped the Warhawks finish as national runner-up with a 28-5 record, the second most wins in one season in program history. UW-W won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship before making a run to its fourth Final Four appearance since 2008
A forward, Grundahl was named WIAC Co-Player of the Year and first team all-conference while earning a spot on the WIAC All-Defensive Team. She garnered first team All-Region 9 accolades from D3hoops.com.
A graduate of DeForest High School, Grundahl was selected as Division III Women's National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association and was one of five D3hoops.com National Team of the Week honorees in early January. She was named WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week in women's basketball twice during the regular season
Grundahl finished the season averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with 72 steals (2.2 per game), 56 assists and 50.2 percent shooting from the floor and 73.5 percent from the free-throw line. She finished third in the WIAC in scoring and led the league in both field goal percentage and steals.
Grundahl scored in double figures in 30 of her 33 games in 2020-21. She finishes the year with 966 career points, which ranks among the top 20 all time.
Following Saturday's national championship game, Grundahl was recognized on the NCAA Division III Championship All-Tournament Team.